Texas contacts John Calipari about open head coach job

Texas is looking to fill its head basketball coach position after firing Chris Beard last week over a domestic family violence charge.

Apparently, they have reached out to Kentucky coach John Calipari through back channels, according to a report by Travis Branham at 247Sports.

Calipari has been coaching the Wildcats since the 2009 season. Before that, he was head coach at Memphis. He’s also coached at UMass, Pittsburgh and Kansas at the college level, as well as the New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.

All together, Calipari has a 777-244 record as a college coach. He’s taken Kentucky to four Final Four appearances and won the national championship in 2012. Calipari is the highest-paid coach in the NCAA for basketball and his current contract runs through the 2028-2029 season.

This season Kentucky has started 10-5, while Texas is 13-2. As for the recruiting race, the Wildcats’ class of 2023 ranks No. 1 in the nation, while the Longhorns are currently ranked at No. 25.

