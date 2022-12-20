Texas commits indicate Longhorns could make moves on Wednesday

The Texas Longhorns are set to make a splash on Wednesday according to recruiting analysts. Commits from the 2023 recruiting class indicated they agree.

Wide receiver Johntay Cook indicated as much on Tuesday, stating that the Longhorns could be moving up. Offensive line recruit Payton Kirkland indicated there could be movement in the class as well.

There are a handful of recruits Texas could push for on Wednesday. Tyler Scott, Jelani McDonald and current Louisville commit DeAndre Moore could pull the trigger on an early commitment or signing.

The Longhorns could potentially add another tight end with Ka’Morreun Pimpton as a possible target.

Presently the class is headlined by a host of elite talents in Arch Manning, Anthony Hill, Cedric Baxter, Malik Muhammad, Johntay Cook, Derek Williams, Ryan Niblett and Colton Vasek. Whether or not Steve Sarkisian and company add to the class or simply earn letter of intent signatures from players already committed, the team is set to have a huge day.

