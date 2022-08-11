Texas commits that fall within the top 100 in On3’s consensus recruiting rankings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cami Griffin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Texas Longhorns
    Texas Longhorns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It was a great day to be a Texas football fan yesterday.

The Longhorns secured a massive commitment from four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. on Wednesday evening. The Orlando native is rated the No. 1 running back in the country for the 2023 cycle and the No. 8 overall prospect in Florida, according to On3 Sports.

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has built one of the top backfields in the nation for the foreseeable future. Even when Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson depart for the NFL, which will likely happen after the 2022 season, Texas will still have a mixture of Jonathon Brooks, Keilan Robinson, Jaydon Blue, Cedric Baxter and Tre Wisner to rely on.

In landing Baxter, Texas now holds commitments from six players within On3’s consensus top 100 player rankings for the 2023 class. On top of that, Texas and Alabama lead the country with six commits within the top 70. Sarkisian has managed to put together an impressive class after an underwhelming 5-7 season.

There are also a handful of other targets that fall within the top 100 that the Longhorns have a shot of landing over the coming weeks. Here’s a look at the current Texas commits in On3’s consensus player rankings, along with a few targets to keep an eye on.

h

h

No. 70: Four-star WR Ryan Niblett

No. 58: Four-star CB Malik Muhammad

No. 50: Four-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr.

No. 39: Four-star WR Johntay Cook II

No. 25: Five-star S Derek Williams

No. 1: Five-star QB Arch Manning

Targets within the top 100 that Texas has a shot with

  • No. 19: Five-star TE Duce Robinson

  • No. 34: Four-star DB Javien Toviano

  • No. 74: Four-star WR Jalen Hale

  • No. 79: Four-star EDGE Tausili Akana

1

1

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories