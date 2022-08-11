Texas commits that fall within the top 100 in On3’s consensus recruiting rankings

It was a great day to be a Texas football fan yesterday.

The Longhorns secured a massive commitment from four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. on Wednesday evening. The Orlando native is rated the No. 1 running back in the country for the 2023 cycle and the No. 8 overall prospect in Florida, according to On3 Sports.

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has built one of the top backfields in the nation for the foreseeable future. Even when Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson depart for the NFL, which will likely happen after the 2022 season, Texas will still have a mixture of Jonathon Brooks, Keilan Robinson, Jaydon Blue, Cedric Baxter and Tre Wisner to rely on.

In landing Baxter, Texas now holds commitments from six players within On3’s consensus top 100 player rankings for the 2023 class. On top of that, Texas and Alabama lead the country with six commits within the top 70. Sarkisian has managed to put together an impressive class after an underwhelming 5-7 season.

There are also a handful of other targets that fall within the top 100 that the Longhorns have a shot of landing over the coming weeks. Here’s a look at the current Texas commits in On3’s consensus player rankings, along with a few targets to keep an eye on.

No. 70: Four-star WR Ryan Niblett

Aldine (Texas) Eisenhower 4 ⭐️ WR Ryan Niblett is fresh off his commitment to Texas after a big Spring Game visit. The speedy, track-fast pass-catcher will provide the Longhorns with an immediate deep play threat upon arriving in Austin. pic.twitter.com/68UbHFwDBd — Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) April 27, 2022

No. 58: Four-star CB Malik Muhammad

Texas adds commitment from four-star cornerback and Top 50 national prospect Malik Muhammad #HookEm https://t.co/LhCOp7Et5c pic.twitter.com/IL8rJ4nm6y — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) July 20, 2022

No. 50: Four-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr.

No. 39: Four-star WR Johntay Cook II

STORY: DeSoto (Texas) 4 ⭐️ WR Johntay Cook announces his commitment to Texas, fulfilling an interest he had since he was young: "I'm a Texas kid, I love my state. It's always been Texas. We're bringing Texas football back, baby.” 🔗: https://t.co/ifNeZmOH6A pic.twitter.com/YZCF5Sc9sJ — Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) June 29, 2022

No. 25: Five-star S Derek Williams

No. 1: Five-star QB Arch Manning

Targets within the top 100 that Texas has a shot with

No. 19: Five-star TE Duce Robinson

No. 34: Four-star DB Javien Toviano

No. 74: Four-star WR Jalen Hale

No. 79: Four-star EDGE Tausili Akana

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire