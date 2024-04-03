Texas commit Tre Johnson shines in McDonalds All-American game

Texas guard commit Tre Johnson is a threat from the three-point line. That much is evident from his performance at the McDonald’s All-American game.

In the game, Johnson stepped into a fast break three-pointer off the dribble to sink the long range basket for his team. The shot prompted the broadcast crew to comment on his long range shooting ability. The broadcaster gave the following analysis.

“He has an NBA scoring package. He knows how to get to his spots, he’s got great footwork, he’s got range, he’s got the pull-up.”

The above description of the Houston prospect bodes well for a Texas team that needs all of the above qualities from its wing players next season. The Longhorns lacked those qualities on the court in 2024. Johnson will likely need help from veteran portal additions to improve Texas from its last campaign, but has the skill set to make an impact for the team right away.

Texas will determine the right role for the Houston native as he works with the team this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire