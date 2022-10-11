Texas commit, four-star CB Malik Muhammad to visit for Iowa State game

Texas may gain some momentum on the recruiting trail after the 49-0 dismantling of the Oklahoma Sooners last weekend.

Several recruits in attendance for the Red River Rivalry took note of how well the Longhorns played and the trajectory of the program under Steve Sarkisian.

For this upcoming matchup against Iowa State, Texas will host a few key commitments from their 2023 class. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning will be in attendance, and four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad announced via Instagram on Tuesday that he would be making the trip to Austin as well.

Although Muhammad is a current Texas commit, he has been pursued heavily by several big-time programs over the last few months. The Dallas native is rated the No. 5 cornerback in the country for the 2023 class and the No. 8 overall prospect in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.

Texas commit, four-star CB Malik Muhammad will be in Austin this weekend. pic.twitter.com/rIgRzuLHTi — Cami Griffin (@CamiAnnG) October 11, 2022

Sarkisian’s squad looks to put together another strong performance against the Cyclones to remain in the Big 12 title race.

