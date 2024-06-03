Texas commit expected to flip to SEC rival per latest prediction

According to the latest expert prediction from On3, the LSU Tigers are expected to flip four-star Texas Longhorns commit Brandon Brown.

Brown originally committed to the Longhorns on Dec. 19, 2023. He has an official visit scheduled with Texas in mid-June and he is coming off a visit to Death Valley with LSU.

Currently, LSU has the No. 5 overall class led by five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is currently the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. They also hold a pledge from 247Sports composite five-star running back Harlem Berry of Metairie, Louisiana. That class could add Florida product Brandon Brown if the prediction comes to fruition.

The four-star defensive lineman would be the first defensive line commit for Brian Kelly’s 2025 class. Brown is the No. 323 overall player and No. 35 defensive lineman in the country per his composite ranking.

This likely won’t be the last we hear of Brown’s recruitment should he flip his pledge to the Bayou Bengals. Longhorns Wire will continue to monitor his recruitment.

At this time, 247Sports have no crystal predictions for Brown to flip away from Pete Kwiatkowski and the Horns.

