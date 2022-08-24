Texas commit Arch Manning draws another elite comparison

The hype surrounding Arch Manning continues. One publication is comparing him to a former Indianapolis Colts quarterback, but not the one you might expect.

On3 Sports is finding similarities between Manning and former Houston area standout Andrew Luck.

Both quarterbacks share a few things in common. They each possess a strong arm, high football IQ and underrated athleticism.

Manning hopes to accomplish some of the goals Andrew Luck reached at the college and professional level. Luck elevated Stanford from mediocrity to the Orange Bowl and Fiesta Bowl in his time at Stanford.

Afterward, Luck was selected as the No. 1 overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft. While there, Luck led the Colts as far as the AFC Championship before retiring.

The On3 NFL comparison for Texas Five-Star Plus+ QB commit @ArchManning is former Colts QB Andrew Luck. https://t.co/tCPEiKzFk5 pic.twitter.com/bC36eLiWHW — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 24, 2022

Winning over Arch Manning heals the wounds of past quarterback misses for Texas. Fans watched as quarterbacks their team undervalued excelled elsewhere. Andrew Luck, Jameis Winston, Johnny Manziel and Robert Griffin III were a few of Mack Brown’s biggest quarterback misses.

If Manning can duplicate Luck’s success, Texas could have a strong start as a new member of the SEC.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire