Texas commit, 2025 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Brown, sets USC visit

USC has been getting after it on the recruiting trail this winter. Offering top commits is just the start. The Trojans have offered defensive lineman Brandon Brown, a 2025 Texas Longhorn commit.

The 6-1, 285-pound defensive tackle from Melbourne (Florida) Eau Gallie High School committed to Texas over 40 other offers, including Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC.

Brown is ranked as the No. 296 player nationally and the No. 31 defensive tackle, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

As a sophomore and junior, Brown totaled 90 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four passes broken up, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Brown is set to visit USC on February 2. The Trojans will try to pick up momentum in the coming months after spending December and January getting their new-look defensive coaching staff in order under Lincoln Riley. That reworking of the defensive staff will hopefully land prime defensive recruits such as this one.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire