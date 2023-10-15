Texas College Roundup: A&M falls to Tennessee; TCU blows out BYU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dee Williams returned a punt 39 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to put No. 19 Tennessee ahead for the first time and the Volunteers shut down Texas A&M the rest of the way in a 20-13 victory Saturday. Vols punter Jackson Ross backed up the Aggies to the 1, with a three-and-out setting up Williams for the pivotal return. Jaylen Wright rushed for 136 yards for the Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference). The victory was sealed when Gabe Jeudy-Lalley picked off a pass and returned it to the A&M 6 to set up a field goal. Max Johnson threw two interceptions for Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2).

TCU 44, BYU 11

FORT WORTH, Texas — Redshirt freshman Josh Hoover threw for 439 yards and four touchdowns in his first start for TCU as the Horned Frogs beat Big 12 newcomer BYU 44-11. The Horned Frogs jumped ahead 14-0 in the game's first five minutes. Millard Bradford had a 35-yard interception return for a TD and Hoover's first drive ended with a 42-yard TD to JP Richardson. Hoover completed 37 of 58 passes. BYU was held to a season-low 243 total yards. Kedon Slovis was 15-of-34 passing for 152 yards with that interception and a lost fumble. Hoover started in place of the injured Chandler Morris.

Kansas State 38, Texas Tech 21

LUBBOCK, Texas — Freshman quarterback Avery Johnson ran for five touchdowns, a first in FBS this season, while sharing time with starter Will Howard, and Kansas State beat Texas Tech 38-21. Johnson finished with 91 yards rushing as the Wildcats bounced back from a surprising loss at Oklahoma State with an eighth consecutive victory in the series for the defending Big 12 champions. Jake Strong led a 99-yard drive to the only lead for Texas Tech in his debut in the third quarter. He had replaced injured starter Behren Morton. The freshman threw three interceptions after the Wildcats had gone back in front.

UTSA 41, UAB 20

SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes to Joshua Cephus and Kevorian Barnes ran for two TDs to help UTSA beat UAB 41-20. Harris completed 19 of 30 for 171 yards, Cephus finished with seven receptions for 55 yards and Barnes ran for 76 yards on 19 carries. Robert Henry scored on a 19-yard run to cap the opening drive and the Roadrunners led the rest of the way. Trey Moore recovered his own strip-sack of Jacob Zeno and, on the next play, Harris threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cephus that made it 14-0 with 10:41 left in the first quarter. Jermaine Brown Jr. had six receptions for 116 yards and 57 yards rushing, including a 25-yard touchdown, on 12 carries for UAB.

North Texas 45, Temple 14

DENTON, Texas — Chandler Rogers passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns, Ja’Mori Maclin caught six passes for 163 yards and two scores, and North Texas beat Temple 45-14 on Saturday for its first win as a member of the American Athletic Conference. North Texas had three scores of over 40 yards. Maclin caught a short pass before breaking two tackles along the left sideline for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 late in the first quarter. Oscar Adaway III went untouched for a 43-yard scoring run in the third. Maclin’s second touchdown was a 64-yarder to make it 38-14 with 8:17 left to play. Adaway and Isaiah Johnson each rushed for 75-plus yards and a touchdown for North Texas (3-3, 1-1).

OTHER TEXAS COLLEGE SCORES

Lamar 30, SE Louisiana 24

Texas Southern 34, Bethune-Cookman 31

Abilene Christian 30, North Alabama 13

Cent. Arkansas 24, Stephen F. Austin 21

Houston Christian 30, Prairie View 0

Incarnate Word 28, Texas A&M Commerce 11

Texas State 21, Louisiana-Monroe 20

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Texas College Roundup: A&M falls to Tennessee; TCU blows out BYU