Texas college football rankings: Where do Longhorns rank in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25?

Texas football handily won the Big 12 championship over Oklahoma State, 49-21, on Saturday. Paired with its Week 2 road win over Alabama, the Longhorns are likely in the driver's seat for their first College Football Playoff berth.

The Longhorns (12-1, 8-1 Big 12) won their first Big 12 Championship since 2009 behind Quinn Ewers' 452 passing yards and four touchdowns, which broke the record and tied the record in the game, respectively.

Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten) and Washington (13-0, 9-0 Pac-12) have all but locked up a spot in the final four with undefeated records and conference championships, whereas the final two spots likely comes down to Texas, Alabama (12-1, 8-0 SEC), Georgia (12-1, 8-0 SEC) and Florida State (13-0, 9-0 ACC), who went undefeated with an ACC Championship but lost its starting quarterback to a season-ending injury.

Before the CFP committee decides what four programs will compete for a national championship, maybe the AP Top 25 Poll and US LBM Coaches Poll can provide insight into the final selection.

Here's a look at the Longhorns' placement in the final two polls before the College Football Playoff selection:

Texas college football rankings today

AP Top 25

Texas moved up four spots in the AP Top 25 Poll, moving past Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State and Georgia.

The Longhorns are just behind No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington, and if the AP poll's top four is also the CFP committee's top four, then Texas would be playing Washington in the semifinal.

US LBM Coaches Poll

Texas is tied with Alabama for the fourth spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll, behind No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Florida State.

The Longhorns are ahead of the Seminoles in the AP poll but are behind them in the Coaches Poll.

