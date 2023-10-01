Texas College Football: Aggies, Longhorns, Red Raiders all triumphant Saturday

A recap and roundup of scores and more from Texas' college football teams.

Texas 40, Kansas 14

AUSTIN — Jonathon Brooks rushing for 217 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3 Texas to a 40-14 win over No. 24 Kansas, which lost standout quarterback Jalon Daniels in pregame warmups with back stiffness. Quinn Ewers passed for 325 yards and ran for two touchdowns. The Longhorns also got another standout game from their defense. Texas held Kansas under 300 total yards and has allowed just three touchdowns over the last three games. Jason Bean started in place of Daniels and passed for 136 yards for Kansas.

Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22

ARLINGTON — Max Johnson threw for 210 yards with two touchdowns and had three second-half turnovers in his first start for Texas A&M this season as the Aggies beat Arkansas 34-22. Ainias Smith returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and Chris Russell took an intercepted tipped pass 16 yards into the end zone for another score for the 4-1 Aggies. Texas A&M had seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss for the second game in a row while holding the Razorbacks to 174 total yards. Arkansas only offensive touchdown came on KJ Jefferson’s 48-yard pass to Andrew Armstrong with 3:53 left.

Texas Tech 49, Houston 28

LUBBOCK — Drae McCray returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, Loic Fouonji blocked a punt for one of his two scores and the Texas Tech offense did the rest in a 49-28 victory over Houston. The Red Raiders won the first Big 12 meeting of the former Southwest Conference foes despite 335 yards passing and four first-half touchdowns from Houston’s Donovan Smith, their former quarterback. Behren Morton threw for two TDs in his first start after Tyler Shough sustained a long-term injury for the third consecutive season with a broken leg in Texas Tech’s league-opening loss at West Virginia last week.

Baylor 36, UCF 35

ORLANDO, Fla. — Baylor erased a 35-7 third-quarter deficit, scoring 29 unanswered points and taking the lead on a 25-yard field goal Isaiah Hankins with 1:21 left to play to beat Big 12 newcomer UCF 36-35 in the the Knights’ first conference home game. The 28-point comeback marked the largest comeback in Baylor history.

Lamar 21, Houston Christian 19

HOUSTON — Robert Coleman threw two touchdown passes and Lamar opened its Southland Conference schedule with a 21-19 victory over Houston Christian. Coleman was 19-of-30 passing for 294 yards. Both of his TD passes came in the second quarter — 41 yards to Major Bowden and 16 yards to Andrew Dennis, for a 14-3 halftime lead. The Cardinals’ other touchdown came on Bowden’s 5-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to cap a 75-yard drive. Jesse Valenzuela rushed for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to get the Huskies close. Then Houston Christian got ball back with 3:13 left at its own 20 but lost yardage on its final possession.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Texas rolls by Kansas; Texas A&M stops Arkansas