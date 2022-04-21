Texas college baseball pitcher facing expulsion for attacking player after home run
A college baseball pitcher in Texas is facing expulsion for attacking a player at bat after a home run.
The JUCO pitcher is set to be disciplined after this outrageous incident.
A Weatherford College (Texas) pitcher is facing possible expulsion for attacking an opponent as he rounded the bases during a home run trot.
