Texas coach Steve Sarkisian reacts to being booed by Alabama football fans

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was interviewed Saturday on ESPN's "College Gameday" where he discussed Alabama football and was told by Pat McAfee that the Alabama fans were booing him in the background. Sarkisian wasn't on set but joined the show remotely.

Sarkisian, who was Alabama's offensive coordinator from 2019-20, returns to Tuscaloosa for the first time since leaving for Texas. Since joining Texas, Sarkisian has a 14-12 record with one bowl game appearance.

Sarkisian was surprised to receive the boos from the loud Tuscaloosa crowd.

"We had so many great memories, why're they booing me?" Sarkisian said with a smile.

HOW TO TUNE IN: What channel is Alabama football vs. Texas today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 game

NAMATH ON COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Joe Namath named guest picker for Alabama football vs. Texas on College GameDay

The Longhorns face Alabama for the first time since their one-point loss in 2022 in Austin, where quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with injury in the first quarter.

This is the final non-conference matchup between the two teams before Texas moves into the SEC in 2024.

Sarkisian ended the interview with the last laugh by putting up two fingers in the air and saying "hook em."

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian reacts to being booed by Alabama fans