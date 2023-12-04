Texas coach Steve Sarkisian racks in some hefty contract bonuses with Big 12 win, CFP bid

Steve Sarkisian isn't just in the Sugar Bowl.

He's in the chips. Santa Claus came early.

Texas' football coach is raking in some serious coin as well as cachet by advancing to the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has done more than elevate his program into the College Football Playoff for the first time. He also has reached some lucrative incentives in his coaching contract thanks to winning the Big 12 and earning a CFP bid. And there's as much as $525,000 more to gain depending on how this season plays out.

Big 12, CFP paydays for Steve Sarkisian

By virtue of reaching and winning the Big 12 championship football game, the Texas head coach has earned $300,000 in incentive bonuses on top of his annual salary of $5.6 million to bring his total so far to $5.9 million. Besides stamping Texas' first CFP appearance — Oklahoma reached the playoffs four times, and TCU once — Sarkisian has won 10 games or more for the first time in his head coaching career.

Sarkisian checked several bonuses by capturing the Big 12 for $200,000, but also pocketed an extra $100,000 by reaching the CFP and earning a national semifinals berth against No. 2 Washington in next month’s Sugar Bowl.

The Longhorns jumped from No. 7 to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday and earned a spot in the 10-year-old CFP for the first time ever.

He stands to make even more if his Longhorns keep winning.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte celebrates with head football coach Steve Sarkisian after Saturday's 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game. Del Conte has said UT won't address Sarkisian's coaching contract until after this season; Sarkisian has three years left on his original deal.

More incentives are still out there for Sarkisian

It’s possible for Sarkisian to make an additional $525,000 if Texas wins the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 and the national championship as well as if he's named Big 12 Coach of the Year and National Coach of the Year.

A Sugar Bowl victory nets him $125,000, and the national title is worth $250,000. He could make $50,000 if the writers honor him as the league’s best coach and $100,000 if one of seven organizations name him the top coach in the nation. His fellow Big 12 coaches voted Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy as the league’s best coach, but the Associated Press Coach of the Year award has yet to be announced. Sarkisian was the Big 12 coach of the year on the USA Today's All-Big 12 team.

What about a contract extension for Sarkisian?

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte has told the American-Statesman the school won’t address Sarkisian’s contract moving forward until after this season has been completed. Sarkisian has three years remaining on his contract.

Under the terms of his original agreement, he made $5.6 million this year — that ranks 30th among all FBS head coaches, far below five other coaches who command a salary of $10 million or more — and will receive an automatic pay bump of $80,000 on next year’s salary.

However, if he remains the Longhorns head coach on Dec. 31, 2024, that triggers an automatic $480,000 pay increase.

