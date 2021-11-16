Texas co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate linked to Washington coaching search

The Washington Huskies chose to part ways with head coach Jimmy Lake in just his second season with the program.

Considering there are several attractive head coaching vacancies out there at the moment, including USC and LSU, who will the Huskies target to replace him? Bruce Feldman of The Athletic recently listed the most likely candidates to be considered for the head coaching job at Washington.

Texas co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jeff Choate was among the names mentioned. Here’s what Feldman had to say about Choate becoming a potential candidate:

Jeff Choate, Texas inside linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator, is a former longtime assistant of Chris Petersen both in Boise and in Seattle, and is expected to get consideration for the job. He did a very good job elevating the Montana State program in four seasons, going from four wins to five to eight to 11 and an FCS semifinal appearance before exiting to become a co-defensive coordinator at Texas.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian mentioned on Monday that continuity among a coaching staff is important for player development. On the defensive side of the ball for the Longhorns, they’ve had a new coordinator each of the last three years.

Choate seems lower on the list of priority targets for the Washington job, but it could certainly become a possibility depending on how the other head coaching vacancies shake out over the next few months.

