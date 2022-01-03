Texas climbs two spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Cami Griffin
After two dominant victories over Incarnate Word and West Virginia, Texas moved up in the polls this week.

In the updated AP Poll Top 25, the Longhorns climbed three spots to No. 14. The latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports placed Chris Beard’s squad at No. 16, up two spots from the previous week.

Texas will travel to Kansas State and Oklahoma State over the next week with the opportunity to get off to a hot start in conference play.

Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor (32)

13-0

800

2

Duke

11-1

760

3

Purdue

12-1

713

4

Gonzaga

11-2

693

5

UCLA

8-1

657

6

Kansas

11-1

654

7

Arizona

11-1

559

8

USC

12-0

517

+1

9

Auburn

12-1

512

+2

10

Michigan State

12-2

507

11

Iowa State

12-1

450

-3

12

Ohio St

9-2

412

13

Kentucky

11-2

344

+4

14

Houston

12-2

328

15

Villanova

9-4

286

+7

16

Texas

11-2

285

+2

17

Providence

13-1

284

+4

18

Tennessee

9-3

253

-3

19

Colorado St

10-0

229

+1

20

Alabama

10-3

223

-1

21

LSU

12-1

208

-5

22

Seton Hall

9-3

160

-9

23

Wisconsin

10-2

156

24

Xavier

11-2

136

25

Texas Tech

10-2

110

Schools Dropped Out

None

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 37; Connecticut 30; Oklahoma 29; Loyola-Chicago 16; Arkansas 15; Minnesota 14; San Francisco 6; Brigham Young 5; Saint Mary’s 4; Florida 4; West Virginia 2; Florida State 1; Davidson 1

