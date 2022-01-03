Texas climbs two spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

After two dominant victories over Incarnate Word and West Virginia, Texas moved up in the polls this week.

In the updated AP Poll Top 25, the Longhorns climbed three spots to No. 14. The latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports placed Chris Beard’s squad at No. 16, up two spots from the previous week.

Texas will travel to Kansas State and Oklahoma State over the next week with the opportunity to get off to a hot start in conference play.

Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Baylor (32) 13-0 800 – 2 Duke 11-1 760 – 3 Purdue 12-1 713 – 4 Gonzaga 11-2 693 – 5 UCLA 8-1 657 – 6 Kansas 11-1 654 – 7 Arizona 11-1 559 – 8 USC 12-0 517 +1 9 Auburn 12-1 512 +2 10 Michigan State 12-2 507 – 11 Iowa State 12-1 450 -3 12 Ohio St 9-2 412 – 13 Kentucky 11-2 344 +4 14 Houston 12-2 328 – 15 Villanova 9-4 286 +7 16 Texas 11-2 285 +2 17 Providence 13-1 284 +4 18 Tennessee 9-3 253 -3 19 Colorado St 10-0 229 +1 20 Alabama 10-3 223 -1 21 LSU 12-1 208 -5 22 Seton Hall 9-3 160 -9 23 Wisconsin 10-2 156 – 24 Xavier 11-2 136 – 25 Texas Tech 10-2 110 –

Schools Dropped Out

None

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 37; Connecticut 30; Oklahoma 29; Loyola-Chicago 16; Arkansas 15; Minnesota 14; San Francisco 6; Brigham Young 5; Saint Mary’s 4; Florida 4; West Virginia 2; Florida State 1; Davidson 1

