Texas climbs into the top five of updated AP Poll after Week 2

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Texas is now viewed as one of the top college football teams in the country after defeating No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

The Longhorns climbed seven spots in the updated AP Poll this week to No. 4. Texas was previously ranked No. 11 prior to the double-digit win over Alabama.

Big 12 foes Kansas State (No. 15) and Oklahoma (No. 19) were also ranked.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad will return home in Week 3 to face Wyoming at 7 p.m. CT.

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Florida State

  4. Texas

  5. USC

  6. Ohio State

  7. Penn State

  8. Washington

  9. Notre Dame

  10. Alabama

  11. Tennessee

  12. Utah

  13. Oregon

  14. LSU

  15. Kansas State

  16. Oregon State

  17. Ole Miss

  18. Colorado

  19. Oklahoma

  20. UNC

  21. Duke

  22. Miami

  23. Washington State

  24. UCLA

  25. Iowa

