Texas climbs into the top five of updated AP Poll after Week 2

Texas is now viewed as one of the top college football teams in the country after defeating No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night.

The Longhorns climbed seven spots in the updated AP Poll this week to No. 4. Texas was previously ranked No. 11 prior to the double-digit win over Alabama.

Big 12 foes Kansas State (No. 15) and Oklahoma (No. 19) were also ranked.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad will return home in Week 3 to face Wyoming at 7 p.m. CT.

