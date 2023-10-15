Texas climbs three spots in US LBM Coaches Poll after bye week

Texas enjoyed a bye in Week 7 but still managed to move up a few spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Due to Oregon and USC losing on Saturday, the Longhorns climbed up to No. 8 in the rankings this week. Alabama and UNC also moved a couple spots up.

Oklahoma stayed put at No. 7, while Kansas dropped out of the rankings this week. The Longhorns and Sooners are now the only Big 12 programs ranked in the Coaches Poll.

Here’s a look at the full Coaches Poll following Week 7.

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Washington State Cougars; No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats; No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks;

Others Receiving Votes

James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1;

