Texas climbs three spots in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

1
Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Texas’ 24-21 win over Iowa State on Saturday saw them climb three spots in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Kansas and Baylor dropped out of the Coaches Poll this week, while four other Big 12 programs remain within the Top 25.

TCU appears to be the top team in the Big 12 after an impressive overtime win over Oklahoma State. However, the Horned Frogs still have to face Kansas State, Texas and Baylor over the coming weeks.

Illinois, TCU and Tennessee were the biggest risers this week. Here’s a look at the full Coaches Poll.

  1. Georgia

  2. Ohio State

  3. Michigan

  4. Tennessee

  5. Clemson

  6. Alabama

  7. Ole Miss

  8. TCU

  9. Oregon

  10. UCLA

  11. Oklahoma State

  12. USC

  13. Wake Forest

  14. Syracuse

  15. Utah

  16. Penn State

  17. Kansas State

  18. Kentucky

  19. Cincinnati

  20. Illinois

  21. Texas

  22. North Carolina

  23. NC State

  24. Mississippi State

  25. Tulane

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

