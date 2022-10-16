Texas climbs three spots in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Texas’ 24-21 win over Iowa State on Saturday saw them climb three spots in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
Kansas and Baylor dropped out of the Coaches Poll this week, while four other Big 12 programs remain within the Top 25.
TCU appears to be the top team in the Big 12 after an impressive overtime win over Oklahoma State. However, the Horned Frogs still have to face Kansas State, Texas and Baylor over the coming weeks.
Illinois, TCU and Tennessee were the biggest risers this week. Here’s a look at the full Coaches Poll.
Georgia
Ohio State
Michigan
Tennessee
Clemson
Alabama
Ole Miss
TCU
Oregon
UCLA
Oklahoma State
USC
Wake Forest
Syracuse
Utah
Penn State
Kansas State
Kentucky
Cincinnati
Illinois
Texas
North Carolina
NC State
Mississippi State
Tulane
