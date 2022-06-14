Texas climbs seven spots in 2023 recruiting class rankings after latest commitment

Texas is likely to pick up steam on the recruiting trail over the next few weeks.

June is a massive month on the Forty Acres for Steve Sarkisian and his staff, who are scheduled to host many of the nation’s top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class for official visits.

One domino already fell on Monday, as three-star tight end Spencer Shannon announced his commitment to Texas shortly after his official visit in Austin. His addition caused the Longhorns to climb seven spots in 247Sports’ recruiting class rankings from No. 34 to No. 27 in the country.

Texas Tech still owns the highest rated class in the Big 12 due to their 20 commitments, whereas Texas only has six total commitments up to this point. Let’s take a look at where each Big 12 program lands in 247Sports’ updated recruiting class rankings for the 2023 cycle.

No. 90: Kansas

3 total commits

No. 67: Kansas State

3 total commits

No. 32: Oklahoma

6 total commits

No. 27: Texas

6 total commits

No. 22: West Virginia

10 total commits

No. 21: Oklahoma State

9 total commits

No. 19: Iowa State

10 total commits

No. 17: TCU

9 total commits

No. 13: Baylor

12 total commits

No. 2: Texas Tech

20 total commits

