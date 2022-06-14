Texas climbs seven spots in 2023 recruiting class rankings after latest commitment
Texas is likely to pick up steam on the recruiting trail over the next few weeks.
June is a massive month on the Forty Acres for Steve Sarkisian and his staff, who are scheduled to host many of the nation’s top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class for official visits.
One domino already fell on Monday, as three-star tight end Spencer Shannon announced his commitment to Texas shortly after his official visit in Austin. His addition caused the Longhorns to climb seven spots in 247Sports’ recruiting class rankings from No. 34 to No. 27 in the country.
Texas Tech still owns the highest rated class in the Big 12 due to their 20 commitments, whereas Texas only has six total commitments up to this point. Let’s take a look at where each Big 12 program lands in 247Sports’ updated recruiting class rankings for the 2023 cycle.
No. 90: Kansas
Tim Warner/Getty Images
3 total commits
No. 67: Kansas State
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
3 total commits
No. 32: Oklahoma
SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
6 total commits
No. 27: Texas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
6 total commits
No. 22: West Virginia
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
10 total commits
No. 21: Oklahoma State
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
9 total commits
No. 19: Iowa State
Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports
10 total commits
No. 17: TCU
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
9 total commits
No. 13: Baylor
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
12 total commits
No. 2: Texas Tech
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
20 total commits
