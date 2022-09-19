Texas climbs one spot in USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll this week

After getting off to a slow start against UTSA in Week 3, Texas dominated the second half to escape with a 41-20 win over the Roadrunners.

The win saw the Longhorns climb one spot in USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll this week. There are now four Big 12 programs present within the top 25, with Iowa State, TCU and Kansas each receiving votes on the outside looking in.

Here’s a look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 25 Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes

Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire