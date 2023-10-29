Texas climbs one spot in US LBM Coaches Poll after BYU win
Texas climbed one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 9 of the college football season.
After defeating BYU 35-6 on Saturday, the Longhorns are now 7-1 on the season. Many feel Texas has the strongest one-loss resume in terms of College Football Playoff rankings.
Steve Sarkisian’s squad is now No. 7 in the Coaches Poll, while Oklahoma dropped out of the top 10 after a loss to Kansas. The Jayhawks entered the ranking at No. 23 after the impressive win over the Sooners.
Here’s a full look at the Coaches Poll this week.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
7-0
1,590 (58)
–
2
7-0
1,520 (3)
–
3
6-0
1,454 (3)
–
4
8-0
1,439
–
5
Washington
8-0
1,344
–
6
7-1
1,212
+1
7
7-1
1,211
+2
8
7-1
1,187
–
9
7-1
1,072
+1
10
7-1
1,021
+1
11
7-1
948
-5
12
7-2
847
+2
13
6-2
809
+2
14
7-1
741
+2
15
7-1
701
+3
16
6-2
553
+4
17
Air Force
8-0
523
+2
18
Utah
6-2
509
-5
19
Oregon State
6-2
465
-7
20
6-2
309
+4
21
7-1
304
+2
22
7-2
239
–
23
Kansas
6-2
182
+15
24
8-0
169
+1
25
6-2
120
-8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Duke;
Others Receiving Votes
Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1;