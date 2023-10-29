Advertisement

Texas climbs one spot in US LBM Coaches Poll after BYU win

Cami Griffin
·2 min read

Texas climbed one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 9 of the college football season.

After defeating BYU 35-6 on Saturday, the Longhorns are now 7-1 on the season. Many feel Texas has the strongest one-loss resume in terms of College Football Playoff rankings.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad is now No. 7 in the Coaches Poll, while Oklahoma dropped out of the top 10 after a loss to Kansas. The Jayhawks entered the ranking at No. 23 after the impressive win over the Sooners.

Here’s a full look at the Coaches Poll this week.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

7-0

1,590 (58)

2

Michigan

7-0

1,520 (3)

3

Ohio State

6-0

1,454 (3)

4

Florida State

8-0

1,439

5

Washington

8-0

1,344

6

Texas

7-1

1,212

+1

7

Oregon

7-1

1,211

+2

8

Alabama

7-1

1,187

9

Penn State

7-1

1,072

+1

10

Ole Miss

7-1

1,021

+1

11

Oklahoma

7-1

948

-5

12

Notre Dame

7-2

847

+2

13

LSU

6-2

809

+2

14

Missouri

7-1

741

+2

15

Louisville

7-1

701

+3

16

Tennessee

6-2

553

+4

17

Air Force

8-0

523

+2

18

Utah

6-2

509

-5

19

Oregon State

6-2

465

-7

20

UCLA

6-2

309

+4

21

Tulane

7-1

304

+2

22

USC

7-2

239

23

Kansas

6-2

182

+15

24

James Madison

8-0

169

+1

25

North Carolina

6-2

120

-8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Duke;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1;

