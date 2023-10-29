Texas climbs one spot in US LBM Coaches Poll after BYU win

Texas climbed one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 9 of the college football season.

After defeating BYU 35-6 on Saturday, the Longhorns are now 7-1 on the season. Many feel Texas has the strongest one-loss resume in terms of College Football Playoff rankings.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad is now No. 7 in the Coaches Poll, while Oklahoma dropped out of the top 10 after a loss to Kansas. The Jayhawks entered the ranking at No. 23 after the impressive win over the Sooners.

Here’s a full look at the Coaches Poll this week.

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Duke;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1;

