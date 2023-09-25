Texas climbs one spot in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 4

Texas climbed one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 4.

The Longhorns defeated Baylor 38-6 in Waco on Saturday night. It was a dominant performance by the Texas defense and starting quarterback Quinn Ewers looked much more accurate than the week prior.

There are now four Big 12 teams ranked in the Coaches Poll this week. Texas’ next opponent, Kansas, landed at No. 24. Oklahoma sits at No. 14 and Kansas State entered the rankings at No. 25.

Here’s a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 4.

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Colorado, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Clemson, No. 25 UCLA

Others receiving votes:

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

