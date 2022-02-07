Texas climbs one spot in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Cami Griffin
·2 min read

After a 63-41 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Texas climbed one spot in the Coaches Poll this week.

It was an impressive bounce-back game for the Longhorns, who dropped the game prior to Texas Tech 77-64.

Chris Beard’s squad will next face No. 8 Kansas in Austin on Monday evening. A big win over the Jayhawks would surely see Texas rise several spots in the rankings next week, but consistency is something the Longhorns have struggled with as of late.

Take a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

19-2

786 (18)

2

Auburn

22-1

784 (16)

-1

3

Purdue

20-3

698

4

Kentucky

19-4

682

+3

5

Arizona

19-2

666

6

Duke

19-3

649

7

Houston

20-2

605

+2

8

Kansas

19-3

602

+2

9

Texas Tech

18-5

481

+5

10

Baylor

19-4

478

-2

11

Providence

20-2

477

+4

12

UCLA

16-4

424

-8

13

Illinois

17-5

411

+5

14

Wisconsin

18-4

389

-3

15

Villanova

17-6

368

-3

16

Ohio State

14-5

308

17

Michigan State

17-5

280

-4

18

Tennessee

16-6

231

+2

19

Marquette

16-7

193

+5

20

Texas

17-6

157

+1

21

USC

19-4

148

-2

22

Saint Mary’s

19-4

89

+6

23

Connecticut

15-6

85

-6

24

Murray State

22-2

68

+9

25

Wake Forest

19-5

51

+9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2

