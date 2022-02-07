Texas climbs one spot in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
After a 63-41 win over Iowa State on Saturday, Texas climbed one spot in the Coaches Poll this week.
It was an impressive bounce-back game for the Longhorns, who dropped the game prior to Texas Tech 77-64.
Chris Beard’s squad will next face No. 8 Kansas in Austin on Monday evening. A big win over the Jayhawks would surely see Texas rise several spots in the rankings next week, but consistency is something the Longhorns have struggled with as of late.
Take a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
19-2
786 (18)
–
2
Auburn
22-1
784 (16)
-1
3
Purdue
20-3
698
–
4
Kentucky
19-4
682
+3
5
Arizona
19-2
666
–
6
Duke
19-3
649
–
7
Houston
20-2
605
+2
8
Kansas
19-3
602
+2
9
Texas Tech
18-5
481
+5
10
Baylor
19-4
478
-2
11
Providence
20-2
477
+4
12
UCLA
16-4
424
-8
13
Illinois
17-5
411
+5
14
Wisconsin
18-4
389
-3
15
Villanova
17-6
368
-3
16
Ohio State
14-5
308
–
17
Michigan State
17-5
280
-4
18
Tennessee
16-6
231
+2
19
Marquette
16-7
193
+5
20
Texas
17-6
157
+1
21
USC
19-4
148
-2
22
Saint Mary’s
19-4
89
+6
23
Connecticut
15-6
85
-6
24
Murray State
22-2
68
+9
25
Wake Forest
19-5
51
+9
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State
Others Receiving Votes
Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2
