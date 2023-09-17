Advertisement

Texas climbs one spot in AP Poll after Wyoming win

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

The Texas Longhorns are now the No. 3 team in the country.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad climbed one spot in the updated AP Poll after Week 3. The Longhorns got off to a slow start against Wyoming at home, but ultimately scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to escape with a 31-10 win.

Texas jumped Florida State in the rankings, as the Seminoles struggled against Boston College although they managed to pull out a two-point win. The Longhorns are a clear College Football Playoff contender and will look to make a strong start to Big 12 play against Baylor in Week 4.

Here’s a look at the full AP Poll.

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Texas

  4. Florida State

  5. USC

  6. Ohio State

  7. Penn State

  8. Washington

  9. Notre Dame

  10. Oregon

  11. Utah

  12. LSU

  13. Alabama

  14. Oregon State

  15. Ole Miss

  16. Oklahoma

  17. UNC

  18. Duke

  19. Colorado

  20. Miami

  21. Washington State

  22. UCLA

  23. Tennessee

  24. Iowa

  25. Florida

