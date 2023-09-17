Texas climbs one spot in AP Poll after Wyoming win

The Texas Longhorns are now the No. 3 team in the country.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad climbed one spot in the updated AP Poll after Week 3. The Longhorns got off to a slow start against Wyoming at home, but ultimately scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to escape with a 31-10 win.

Texas jumped Florida State in the rankings, as the Seminoles struggled against Boston College although they managed to pull out a two-point win. The Longhorns are a clear College Football Playoff contender and will look to make a strong start to Big 12 play against Baylor in Week 4.

Here’s a look at the full AP Poll.

