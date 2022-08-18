Texas climbs one spot in 247Sports’ 2023 recruiting class rankings

The Longhorns are on the verge of a special recruiting class. Thanks to recent updates to other programs, Texas’ 2023 class now ranks No. 2 in the nation according to 247Sports composite.

The class includes three five-star prospects so far. Arch Manning and Derek Williams Jr. retain their five-star rating, while Johntay Cook returns to the ranks of the nation’s elite players.

So far, Texas has 16 blue chip recruits. The Longhorns’ most recent commit, Cedric Baxter Jr, has a chance to raise his already strong rating after this season.

Steve Sarkisian and company face a number of elite competitors for the top recruiting class. Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State have jockeyed for the top class for much of this summer.

Here’s a look at the current Top 15 recruiting classes for 2023.

h

h

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida Gators

Flgai 02112022 Napierufpresser 01

Miami Hurricanes

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire