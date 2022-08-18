Texas climbs one spot in 247Sports’ 2023 recruiting class rankings
The Longhorns are on the verge of a special recruiting class. Thanks to recent updates to other programs, Texas’ 2023 class now ranks No. 2 in the nation according to 247Sports composite.
The class includes three five-star prospects so far. Arch Manning and Derek Williams Jr. retain their five-star rating, while Johntay Cook returns to the ranks of the nation’s elite players.
So far, Texas has 16 blue chip recruits. The Longhorns’ most recent commit, Cedric Baxter Jr, has a chance to raise his already strong rating after this season.
Steve Sarkisian and company face a number of elite competitors for the top recruiting class. Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State have jockeyed for the top class for much of this summer.
Here’s a look at the current Top 15 recruiting classes for 2023.
Arkansas Razorbacks
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Penn State Nittany Lions
Tennessee Volunteers
Florida Gators
Miami Hurricanes
Clemson Tigers
Oklahoma Sooners
LSU Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Ohio State Buckeyes
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Texas Longhorns
Alabama Crimson Tide
