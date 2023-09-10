Texas climbs four spots in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Texas is viewed as one of the top teams in the country after defeating No. 3 Alabama on the road in Week 2.

The Longhorns entered the Alabama game as the No. 11 team in the country. After handing Nick Saban his first double-digit loss at home in 20 years, the updated US LBM Coaches Poll now ranks Texas the No. 6 team.

The AP Poll put the Longhorns at No. 4, and it’s clear Texas has a legitimate possibility of contending for the College Football Playoff this season.

Here’s a look at the full US LBM Coaches Poll:

Schools Dropped Out

Wisconsin, No. 22 Tulane, No. 23 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes

Washington State 80; Kentucky 38; Texas Christian 26; Auburn 23; Texas A&M 21; Fresno State 21; Kansas 17; Tulane 16; Missouri 14; Maryland 14; Wake Forest 13; Oklahoma State 12; Central Florida 11; Arkansas 10; Syracuse 9; Cincinnati 8; Wisconsin 7; Mississippi State 7; Wyoming 6; Minnesota 6; Air Force 5; South Carolina 3; Memphis 3; Louisville 3; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1.

