Texas climbs back into USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll
Texas climbed 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll this week after an impressive win over Kansas State.
The Longhorns were not ranked in last week’s poll and landed at No. 18 after Week 10’s slate of games. It was the best win of Steve Sarkisian’s young tenure at Texas and more importantly kept the Longhorns in the Big 12 title race.
If Texas is able to handle business over the final three games, the Longhorns will be playing in the Big 12 Championship game in December. Here’s a look at the full Coaches Poll this week.
Georgia
Ohio State
Michigan
TCU
Tennessee
Oregon
USC
LSU
Ole Miss
UCLA
Alabama
Clemson
Utah
North Carolina
Penn State
NC State
Tulane
Texas
Liberty
Illinois
Central Florida
Kansas State
Washington
Kentucky
Notre Dame
Schools dropped out
No. 18 Oklahoma State; No. 19 Wake Forest; No. 22 Syracuse.
Others receiving votes
Coastal Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Wake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida State 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi State 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; Texas-San Antonio 6; Pittsburgh 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise State 1.
Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.