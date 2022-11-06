Texas climbs back into USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll

Texas climbed 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll this week after an impressive win over Kansas State.

The Longhorns were not ranked in last week’s poll and landed at No. 18 after Week 10’s slate of games. It was the best win of Steve Sarkisian’s young tenure at Texas and more importantly kept the Longhorns in the Big 12 title race.

If Texas is able to handle business over the final three games, the Longhorns will be playing in the Big 12 Championship game in December. Here’s a look at the full Coaches Poll this week.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Alabama Clemson Utah North Carolina Penn State NC State Tulane Texas Liberty Illinois Central Florida Kansas State Washington Kentucky Notre Dame

Schools dropped out

No. 18 Oklahoma State; No. 19 Wake Forest; No. 22 Syracuse.

Others receiving votes

Coastal Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Wake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida State 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi State 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; Texas-San Antonio 6; Pittsburgh 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise State 1.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire