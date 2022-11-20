Texas checks in at No. 24 in lastest AP Poll Top 25

Cj Mumme
Saturday’s blowout victory over Kansas has Texas back inside the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Longhorns destroyed the Jayhawks behind a dynamic rushing attack. Star running back Bijan Robinson led the charge with a 243-yard, four-touchdown performance.

The win improves Texas’ record to 7-4 on the season and pushes the Horns back inside the AP Top 25 Poll.

Texas joins No. 4 TCU and No. 15 Kansas State as Big 12 Conference teams in the rankings.

Here is a complete look at the updated AP Top 25 Poll entering the final week of the regular season.

  1. Georgia (11-0)

  2. Ohio State (11-0)

  3. Michigan (11-0)

  4. TCU (11-0)

  5. USC (10-1)

  6. LSU (9-2)

  7. Clemson (10-1)

  8. Alabama (9-2)

  9. Tennessee (9-2)

  10. Oregon (9-2)

  11. Penn State (9-2)

  12. Washington (9-2)

  13. Notre Dame (8-3)

  14. Utah (8-3)

  15. Kansas State (8-3)

  16. Florida State (8-3)

  17. UCLA (8-3)

  18. North Carolina (9-2)

  19. Tulane (9-2)

  20. Ole Miss (8-3)

  21. Cincinnati (9-2)

  22. Oregon State (8-3)

  23. Coastal Carolina (9-1)

  24. Texas (7-4)

  25. UCF (8-3)

Texas takes on Baylor in the regular season finale on Friday. A win and a Kansas State loss would put Texas into the Big 12 championship game.

