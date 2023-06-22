Texas has a chance to seal the deal with five-star CB Kobe Black

Texas is in the mix for a handful of five-star players in the 2024 recruiting class and according to a report by 247Sports they have a chance to secure a commitment from one of them soon.

Five-star cornerback Kobe Black is the five-star in question here as 247Sports‘ Hudson Standish reported that the Longhorns could possibly land Black as soon as this weekend.

Former teammates Jelani McDonald and Tre Wisner have been relentlessly recruiting Black to Texas, and even outside of those connections the CenTex defensive back has always been extremely high on Texas. One source I spoke to felt like Texas led heading into the weekend and has a serious chance to shut the door in this recruitment in a similar manner to how they did in 2023 with Derek Williams.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Black ranks as the No. 23 player in the country, No. 3 cornerback, and the No. 8 player in the state of Texas according to 247Sports composite. Programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and LSU among others have been pushing hard in his recruitment.

The Waco native is set to take an official visit to Austin this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire