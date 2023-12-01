Texas' CFP path: Longhorns must beat Oklahoma State, then root for Alabama, Louisville wins

Texas football has only one loss and is favored to win the Big 12 championship on Saturday. However, that win alone will not grant the Longhorns a College Football Playoff spot.

The 2023 college football season will see numerous undefeated and one-loss teams vying for a potential playoff spot in championship weekend. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Washington and No. 4 Florida State are all undefeated, with four more one-loss teams still in contention: No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama.

Coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas’ (11-1, 8-1 in Big 12 play) only loss came against No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2) in Week 6. But the Longhorns will not get the chance to avenge their loss to the Sooners, instead facing off vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns have yet to make the playoff in their history, as they finished the season with 11 wins for the first time since 2009, when they lost the national championship to Alabama. What’s the path for Texas to earn a potential College Football Playoff spot? Here’s what likely needs to happen for the Longhorns:

How can Texas make the College Football Playoff?

Beat Oklahoma State in Big 12 Championship

The first and most obvious piece of Texas’ postseason puzzle is to beat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship.

The No. 18 Cowboys (9-3, 7-2) earned a spot in the conference championship after beating out the Sooners in a tiebreaker, with the Cowboys claiming Bedlam with a 27-24 win on Nov. 4.

According to BetMGM, Texas is a 14.5-point favorite over the Cowboys at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. A loss on Saturday would eliminate the Longhorns from playoff contention, especially considering no two-loss team has ever made the CFP.

But neither would a win, by itself, guarantee a CFP berth for the Longhorns. They'll need help to make their first playoff appearance.

Florida State loses to Louisville in ACC Championship

A Florida State loss to No. 14 Louisville in the ACC championship game would likely destroy the Seminoles’ chances at a playoff completely.

Florida State’s own chances took a significant hit as star quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury against North Alabama on Nov. 18. Even though it would be the Seminoles' first, a loss at this point of the season — with so many undeated and one-loss teams still in contention — should remove the Seminoles from CFP contention.

A Seminoles loss would be the most likely scenario for Texas to have a shot, as the winner of No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship will likely occupy the third spot in the top four. The loser of the Pac-12 game should drop behind the Longhorns in the final rankings, but that still would only move the Longhorns up two spots, to No. 5.

Remember, one-loss Ohio State still ranked ahead of Texas in the penultimate CFP rankings. While it's possible a convincing win over the Cowboys could leapfrog the Longhorns over the idle Buckeyes in championship weekend, Texas could use some additional help to better its chances at the CFP.

Ironically, its best chance of that comes from a team that it has already beaten this season.

Georgia loses to Alabama — or Michigan loses to Iowa

While Georgia and Michigan could both make a case for College Football Playoff berths without winning their conference championship games, it could certainly make for an interesting conversation if one or both were to lose. Especially the Bulldogs.

Strictly speaking, a 12-1 Big 12 champion Texas would compare favorably to a 12-1 Georgia team without an SEC title in tow. But what about a 12-1 SEC champion Alabama team? That's where the Longhorns' head-to-head victory comes into play: Their 34-24 win over the Crimson Tide in Week 2 could ultimately be the deciding factor if it comes down to those two teams for the fourth and final CFP spot.

A Michigan loss to Iowa would also shake things up, though the event of a Hawkeyes win over the Wolverines is almost not worth considering, especially with the latter's offensive struggles throughout the 2023 season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Texas football playoff path runs through Oklahoma State, ends with Alabama