Texas center Jake Majors named among underrated draft prospects

After taking the Big 12 crown in 2023, the Texas Longhorns watched as 11 of their players were selected in the 2024 NFL draft. That was a school record during the seven-round era. The most all-time came in 1984 when 17 players were picked over 12 rounds.

The 2024 NFL draft began with defensive lineman Byron Murphy II going to the Seattle Seahawks and ended with Jordan Whittington getting selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round.

As we embark on a new season and new challenge for Texas in the SEC, they should once again have plenty of their players in the running to be drafted to the NFL. Top prospects for the upcoming class will be quarterback Quinn Ewers, offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., and edge rusher Trey Moore.

According to Blake Brockermeyer of CBS Sports, Texas center Jake Majors is among the less talked about NFL draft prospects for the 2025 cycle. Majors is heading into his fifth season with Texas. He has started 41 games and appeared in 42 total during his collegiate tenure.

Texas Center Jake Majors Since 2021: 🤘 1,383 Pass Block Snaps

🤘 One Sack Allowed pic.twitter.com/bM6whENXsI — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 2, 2024

What Brockermeyer says…

Majors is a tough, physical blocker and an excellent technician, but it’s his leadership and intelligence that set him apart. He has the ability to anchor against power and is a finisher. Majors has seen it all going into his fourth year as a starter.

Jake Majors PFF Numbers

Year Snaps Off Grade Run Block Pass Block Pressures Allowed 2020 147 62.6 62.0 68.2 4 2021 792 65.6 65.9 64.8 18 2022 860 63.7 58.3 81.9 10 2023 908 70.7 66.5 84.4 7

