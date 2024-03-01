Texas CB Ryan Watts runs a 4.53 40-yard dash at NFL combine

Texas cornerback Ryan Watts had a strong showing at the NFL combine on Friday. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound defensive back displayed good speed in front of those scouting the measurable athletic performances.

Watts ran a respectable 4.53 40-yard dash which could come as a surprise to those who watched Texas this season. The former Ohio State transfer was viewed as a smart, physical corner who often got beat in downfield coverage.

The former Little Elm (TX) player seemed to be targeted several times downfield in Texas’ loss to the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff. Washington had its fair share of success targeting Watts downfield. While the cornerback was often close to making a play, the Huskies found a way to get the football past him to their receivers.

Watts’ struggles in 2023 were not necessarily for lack of speed. The 4.53 speed should provide some confidence about his potential to NFL teams looking for defensive backs.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire