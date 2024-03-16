Texas CB Malik Muhammad named one of 247Sports’ rising stars

Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad is on the fast track to becoming an impact player for the Longhorns.

Those who watched Texas closely saw Muhammad quickly rise from talented freshman to a possible 2024 starter at cornerback by season’s end. 247Sports’ Cody Nagel has the same impression of the once four-star talent heading into spring football.

Nagel wrote the following explanation for why he can see Muhammad making an impact for the Longhorns in the future.

“Malik Muhammad showcased why he ranked as one of the best cornerbacks coming out of the 2023 recruiting class during his first year at Texas. He appeared in all 14 games and made two starts as a true freshman, recording one interception and four pass breakups.”

Muhammad showed potential last season, but should get more opportunities in 2024. The Longhorns likely welcome the potential of the young player taking a cornerback spot for the upcoming season because of the struggles they faced a year ago.

The Texas pass defense was suspect at times last season. While the Longhorns ranked No. 34 among FBS teams in total defense on the year, they ranked No. 113 in pass yards allowed per game (254.4).

The inflated pass yards number resulted in part from teams all but giving up on running the ball against defensive tackles Byron Murphy and T’Vondre Sweat and attempting a high volume of pass plays. Opponents passed the ball 503 times against the Longhorns ranking as the third highest total of all FBS teams. Nevertheless, Texas did get picked on by a handful of teams in the downfield passing game.

Texas could greatly benefit from a breakout season from Muhammad. Alongside another quickly developing cornerback in Terrance Brooks, the Longhorns have a high upside combo should both reach their potential. The two players will look to improve the secondary by each locking down their side of the field in 2024.

