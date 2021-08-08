Texas capital Austin activates emergency alert system as hospital beds fill with Covid patients

Bevan Hurley
·1 min read
Texas is experiencing a dangerous Covid-19 surge (Getty Images)
Texas is experiencing a dangerous Covid-19 surge (Getty Images)

An emergency siren usually reserved to warn of an imminent natural disaster rang out in Austin, Texas, as authorities face an explosion of Covid-19 hospitalisations.

The emergency alert system was activated on Saturday to “implore the public to do more to fight Covid-19”, Austin Emergency Management said on Twitter.

It warned residents of the Texas state capital to wear a mask in public, get vaccinated and stay away from crowds.

As of Sunday, there were 3,438 active reported cases of Covid in Austin-Travis County, with 510 hospitalisations, 184 people in ICU and 102 on ventilators, according to the Covid-19 surveillance dashboard.

Austin-Travis County Medical Director Dr. Desmar Walkes told CBS Austin the situation was “critical”.

“Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases,” Dr Walkes said.

“The public has to act now and help or we will face a catastrophe in our community that could have been avoided.”

The Delta variant has cut a swathe through Texas, Louisiana and Florida in recent weeks, causing new daily case rates to surge to their highest levels since the pandemic began.

The new Covid-19 strain has impacted children, with Houston pediatric units unable to take new patients last week.

An 11-month-old girl suffering from Covid had to be airlifted from Houston to a hospital 150 miles away in Temple.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has refused to reinstate a state-wide mask mandate he lifted in March.

Recommended Stories

  • Half of New COVID Cases Are Coming From These 7 States, White House Says

    The White House reported this past week that nearly half of the country's new COVID-19 cases are being recorded in just seven states. According to White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, COVID infections in these states account for around half of the new cases and hospitalizations the U.S. is seeing, as reported by Reuters. The news comes as the country is seeing an increasing divide in state-level responses.In Texas and Florida, for example, state officials are doubling down against mask

  • A 42-year-old fitness fanatic was 'beating himself up' over his decision not to get vaccinated during his final days, his family said

    John Eyers, 42, who ran triathlons and was a mountain climber, did not get the COVID-19 vaccine because he "felt that he would be ok."

  • Vaccine-resistant lambda variant is in the US

    A new coronavirus mutation known as the lambda variant that is thought to have increased resistance to vaccines has appeared in the United States.

  • A massive motorcycle rally rumbles into South Dakota. Attendees should stay outside, health experts say.

    Last year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally went on as the pandemic raged, despite criticism from heath experts. This year's promises to be even bigger.

  • The vaccinated are angry. That's understandable but also unproductive, health experts say.

    The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. can be blamed on the unvaccinated, but health experts say blame isn't helping end the pandemic.

  • Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance

    The crowd inside Floyd's Family Pharmacy was abuzz with an agitated energy. Whether arriving for scheduled COVID vaccines or testing, people were motivated in part by fear of the Delta variant taking hold across the country as well as in this stately town surrounded by lush forests, strawberry fields and swamps an hour north of New Orleans. Head pharmacist Floyd Talley was at the center of the action, one minute donning full protective gear to carry out nasal swabs in the parking lot.

  • For couples, sleeping apart actually could have health benefits

    When it comes to getting enough sleep, both quality and quantity matter. While at least a third of Americans are not getting the recommended amount of at least seven hours of sleep a night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even fewer are sleeping well. The person sleeping next to you could be why. Sleeping alongside one's partner may be sacrosanct - and not doing so may be perceived by some as a relationship on the rocks - but for others, it simply comes down to wanti

  • If You Take This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

    Whether you're keeping your antibiotics away from sources of light or stashing your insulin in the fridge, many people are intimately aware of just how important it is to ensure that their life sustaining medications are properly stored. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is now advising individuals who've been prescribed one particular medication to stop taking it after discovering that improper storage conditions may mean it poses a serious health risk to users. Read on to

  • New US infections reach winter levels; Florida smashes another sad record; Joe Biden extends student loan freeze: Live COVID updates

    The new daily average for U.S. infections has climbed back to about 100,000 as of Saturday, according to CDC data. Latest COVID-19 updates

  • 'This is too much' -U.S. COVID-19 unit nurse

    "To watch someone suffer for weeks, unable to eat, unable to drink, struggling for every breath - it changes you."On the verge of tears, Nichole Atherton has reached her breaking point."Watching someone die, more than that: coding someone, doing chest compressions on someone, breaking their ribs - when you know there's no hope for them. You know if you get them back that all you're doing is delaying the inevitable. It feels like torturing people. I don't want to do that. I don't."The intensive care nurse watched helplessly last year as COVID-19 sufferers died in her Mississippi hospital - slowly, painfully and alone...Then in July she was again confronted with a wave of deathly ill patients.It's the deaths that stick with Atherton..... long after her shift ends."I see these people over and over again when I try and sleep, suffering, and I hear their last words. It's a big burden to bear to hear someone's last words."New daily coronavirus cases in the United States have hit a six-month high, with the seven-day average reaching nearly 95,000. That rate is five times higher than it was less than a month ago, according to Reuters data.Nurses and doctors on the frontlines of America's hospitals are once again getting worn down as the Delta variant spreads rapidly where vaccination rates are the lowest.Doctors, nurses and hospital leaders interviewed by Reuters in six states described a workforce that is depleted and demoralized by wards overflowing with mostly unvaccinated patients.Some, like Atherton, are turning to social media and finding other ways to speak out."It's frustrating to hear people call us heroes and thank us when that's great, and we appreciate that, but what we need is for people to wear masks and get vaccines. That's how we want to be thanked for fighting through this, is for people to protect themselves and protect us from it."

  • The family of an unvaccinated Florida man who died of COVID before he could get a shot will hold a vaccine and testing site at his funeral

    Marquis Davis, 28, was hospitalized after catching COVID-19. "He said, 'Bae, I'm going to get the vaccine when I get out of here,'" Davis's wife said.

  • Poll: Massive Delta surge hasn't convinced unvaccinated Americans that virus is riskier than vaccines

    As the hypercontagious Delta variant rips through undervaccinated parts of the U.S. and shatters hospitalization records in hot spots such as Florida and Louisiana, more unvaccinated Americans continue to say that the COVID-19 vaccines pose a greater risk to their health than the virus.

  • Yes, Delta Is Scary, But Europe’s Recent COVID Surges Show That It Can Be Controlled

    “The UK and Netherlands should be a counsel against despair,” one expert told BuzzFeed News. “We needn’t be fatalistic about the Delta variant.”View Entire Post ›

  • Norwegian cruises challenges Florida passenger vaccine law

    Norwegian Cruise Line asked a federal judge Friday to block a Florida law prohibiting cruise companies from demanding that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship.

  • Vikings’ Cousins loses hospital sponsorship over vaccine stance

    A day after quarterback Kirk Cousins returned from a five-day quarantine and refused to discuss his vaccination status, his hometown hospital in Holland, Mich., released a statement saying Cousins will no longer be a spokesperson "for now." Cousins was isolated, per NFL protocols, because he was an unvaccinated close contact to quarterback Kellen Mond, who tested positive for COVID-19 last ...

  • Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

    Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out w

  • ‘It’s getting worse by the hour.’ Texas is being tested by COVID-19, and we’re weak

    Not only do we have to save ourselves and our families. We also have to protect our hospitals. [Opinion]

  • Thousands gather for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally amid U.S. COVID-19 surge

    There are no mask mandates and no proof of vaccinations are needed.

  • My prediction of 100,000 cases per day was wrong, admits Professor Neil Ferguson

    My prediction of 100,000 cases per day was wrong, admits Professor Neil Ferguson

  • Exclusive poll: Americans support Simone Biles' withdrawal, care about Olympians' mental health

    Data: Momentive; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios A majority of Americans — especially women and Black Americans — support gymnast Simone Biles in her decision to withdraw from some of the Tokyo competitions to protect her mental health, our latest Axios/Momentive Olympics poll found.The big picture: Biles unexpectedly sparked awareness around Olympians' struggles with media coverage and intense pressure to perform and win. Survey respondents by a nearly two-to-one margin said they believe Olympic