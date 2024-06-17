Texas is capable of winning the SEC and a national title in 2024

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is entering his fourth year in charge of the program, and the expectations in Austin are higher than they have been in over a decade. The Longhorns are coming off their first-ever College Football Playoffs appearance in 2023, and with the Playoffs expanding to 12 teams, the expectation is to be back competing for a national title.

Despite the expansion, the Longhorns’ path to the post-season may be even more difficult this year as they will have to navigate their transition to the Southeastern Conference. Texas’s year one schedule is brutal, including the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines, the No. 1 ranked pre-season Georgia Bulldogs, and bitter rivals Oklahoma Sooners all in the first seven weeks.

With Quinn Ewers returning for his third season as a starter and one of the top receiving cores in the nation, it is easy to see why many people have Texas as a top-five team in the country. It also doesn’t hurt that the Longhorn’s defense is one of the best in the nation as they were the No. 3 ranked rush defense, the No. 15 scoring defense, and the No. 2 third-down defense.

FOX Sports college football expert Joel Klatt is all in on Sark and the Longhorns in 2024 despite all the changes coming to the Forty Acres this fall. Klatt believes Texas not only can compete for an SEC title, but a national title as well.

“A culture within the building that is vibrant and authentic,” Klatt said of Texas. “I think that the players understand he really cares about them… I could not be more bullish on Texas football right now. In large part because I’ve known Steve (Sarkisian) for a long time. When I sit with him now, I sense something really special.”

Now, with a major target on their back, will the Longhorns be able to rise the challenges again in 2024?

.@CFBONFOX lead analyst @joelklatt is "bullish" on Sark & @TexasFootball as the Horns head to the #SEC. "Texas is not just SEC-ready.. they are national championship-ready." Much more from this conversation streams Friday on #FoxLocal (new "Sports Office" drops @ 8pm).#HookEm… pic.twitter.com/Dh8n1zFxBd — Dennis de la Pena (@dennisonfox7) June 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire