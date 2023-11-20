Texas called CJ Baxter's number, and the five-star freshman responded in win at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — While leaving the visiting media room at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, CJ Baxter was asked if he wanted to be called CJ or Cedric.

“It don’t matter,” replied Baxter, who's listed on the Texas roster as “CJ.”

CJ or Cedric, it probably doesn’t matter to Texas fans, either. After Saturday, they just know that they can refer to Baxter as an RB1.

The freshman started in place of the injured Jonathon Brooks in Saturday night's 26-16 win at Iowa State. He rushed for 117 yards as No. 7 Texas (10-1, 7-1) held on to its first-place standing in the Big 12 with one game left in the regular season. Baxter averaged 5.9 yards over his 20 carries. Eighty-one of his yards came in the second half.

"I think (we saw) what we all know he's capable of," Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers said. "It's cool to see, especially how young he is. Him coming in with the poise and him just being as comfortable as he was and not being too quick on cuts and following blocks and whatnot, it's cool to see."

CJ Baxter had nothing to lose in Ames

When asked if he felt any pressure ahead of the trip to Ames, Baxter said no.

“I feel like I just had to offer what I have,” he said.

There probably wasn’t a reason for Baxter to feel any pressure. He actually opened this season as UT’s starting running back. The start of his season was slowed by rib and foot injuries, however, and he missed the Wyoming game. Given more opportunities, Brooks emerged as a Doak Walker Award candidate, rushing for 1,139 yards over UT’s first 10 games.

But Brooks' breakout season was ended by a knee injury at TCU on Nov. 11.

Teammates have Baxter's back

In the lead-up to Saturday, Baxter was praised by teammates. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy felt the young running back was getting better each week. Right tackle Christian Jones said Baxter brought a mix of speed and elusiveness to the rushing attack.

And even though Baxter was attending Orlando’s Edgewater High at this time last year, left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. noted that the running back "always makes it known that he don't want to be treated as (though) he's a freshman." When later told about that statement, Baxter agreed.

"I feel like sometimes just coaches or people in general, they overlook you because you're a freshman," Baxter surmised. "I never wanted that. That's the reason I came here because coach (Steve Sarkisian) was like, 'We want you, and we're not going to treat you like a freshman.’ ”

Learning, waiting for his chance

When he returned to the field after the Wyoming game, the 6-foot-1, 218-pound Baxter averaged 8.8 carries over the next six games. Brooks averaged 19.8. But Baxter wasn't concerned with having to sit behind Brooks. He likened it to high school when he had to wait his turn as a freshman as Isaiah Connelly rushed for 2,300 yards at Edgewater in 2019 before signing with Coastal Carolina as a three-star recruit. And as he did with Connelly years ago, Baxter was able to learn from Brooks in his backup role.

"Every day he preaches new things," said Baxter, who was a five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks, who played high school football in Manor, is the nation's third-leading rusher heading into Friday's regular-season finale at Texas.

Baxter credited Sarkisian and running back coach Tashard Choice with helping prepare him for Saturday. Texas rushed 34 times for 123 yards as a team against the Cyclones, but that number includes the 25 yards lost by four sacks of Ewers. Jaydon Blue also had a nice moment or two, and his 2-yard gain on a fourth-and-1 attempt in the fourth quarter sealed the victory.

"A lot of different guys on offense (contributed)," Sarkisian said. Going into the game, Texas needed to replace the 31% of its offense that Brooks accounted for.

As it attempts to secure a spot in the Big 12 championship game, Texas will welcome Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3) into town Friday. UT enters the week with a one-game lead over No. 14 Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2), No. 21 Kansas State (8-3, 6-2) and No. 23 Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-2).

Baxter's counterpart Friday will be Tahj Brooks, the Manor native who ranks third nationally with 1,348 rushing yards. The Texas Tech defense is allowing 155.5 rushing yards per game, but the Red Raiders have yielded 100-yard performances in Big 12 play to just Kansas star Devin Neal (137) and Kansas State's Treshaun Ward (118).

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Running back CJ Baxter again starting as Texas chases Big 12 title