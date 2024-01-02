Texas’ Byron Murphy II with a #THICCSIX to tie CFP Semifinal vs. Washington

The only better thing than a touchdown in a huge game is a touchdown by a huge man in a huge game. With 10:08 left in the first half of the Texas Longhorns’ CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl game against the Washington Huskies, Texas was down 14-7, and defensive lineman Byron Murphy II took care of that with this one-yard rumble.

🚨BIG GUY TOUCHDOWN🚨 Rumble big fella rumble 😤pic.twitter.com/g4ccG3QHGO — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) January 2, 2024

Murphy is 6-foot-1 and 308 pounds (unofficial), so this does count as a #THICCSIX under Touchdown Wire rules that any such play must be performed by a player weighing over 300 pounds.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire