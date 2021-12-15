Texas Bowl Preview: Stats that define Kansas State

On January 4th, LSU will face off against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Kansas State is a rare foe for LSU, with the two squads only having faced off once in 1980. Because of this unfamiliarity, LSU fans probably don’t know much about this Kansas State team. Let’s dive in.

Coaching Staff

Kansas State is led by head coach Chris Klieman, now in his third year with the Wildcats after putting together an incredible 69-6 record at North Dakota State.

Klieman has yet to win a bowl game at Kansas State but has had his team ranked at one point or another during every season of his tenure.

Shortly after the regular season ended, Klieman decided to part ways with OC Courtney Messingham and TE’s coach Jason Ray. Former Kansas State QB Collin Klein will take over the play-calling duties against LSU.

Despite the change at OC, it’s no secret what Kansas State wants to do on offense. They will try and establish the run game, playing a physical brand of football with some short pass game stuff spruced in.

The defense is run by Joe Klanderman and Van Malone. Klanderman has worked under Klieman for some time now, following him from North Dakota State. Malone, who works with CB’s and is the team’s defensive passing game coordinator, has a rich coaching history in Texas and the Big 12.

On defense, Kansas State will typically appear in a 3-man front, allowing their LB’s and DB’s to be patient and fly to the ball.

Next, the offense

Offense



Kansas State won’t blow anyone away on offense, but they are efficient and have some balance. They rank 29th in yards per play, sitting in the top 35 in yards per pass and rush. They were 36th in available yards too. It’s a decent unit.

After scoring over 30 in three consecutive games, they only scored a total of 27 in their last two.

Kansas State ranks dead last in plays per game. Despite their efficiency, they are barely in the top 100 in total yards. Their failure to generate explosive plays also contributed to this.

Who will start under center for the Wildcats is a bit of a mystery right now. Skylar Thompson has been their guy for some time now, but he got hurt in their final game in a loss to Texas.

Without Thompson, Kansas State would become even more reliant on running back Deuce Vaughn.

Vaughn rushed for 1,246 yards in 12 games this year, averaging 5.8 yards per pop. Vaughn was also the Wildcats leading receiver with 471 yards. Few players in America are more important to their team than Vaughn.

He’s shifty and runs behind a decent offensive line. No matter who is at QB, Klein is going to find a way to get the ball in Vaughn’s hands. LSU will need to have one of their better tackling games to contain him.

Finally, the defense

Defense



Kansas State has done a pretty good job at preventing points this year, ranking 22nd in scoring defense.

This unit is headlined by pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who had over 40 pressures and 10 sacks in the regular season. He came in raw as a freshman in 2020 but became a complete player as a sophomore in 2021.

Anudike-Uzomah was co-defensive lineman of the year in the Big 12, sharing it with Iowa State’s Will McDonald.

On the back end, the defense is led by safety Russ Yeast, a second-team All-Big 12 selection. Yeast broke up seven passes this year and lined up at safety, slot corner, and even came down into the box, ranking third on the team in tackles.

It’s still unclear who will start at QB for LSU, but whoever does might find some success targeting Kansas State CB Julius Brents.

Brents leads a CB group that ranked 128th in the FBS in opponent completion percentage, allowing 7.3 yards per pass too.

It’s not the worst pass defense, but it certainly isn’t as good as Kansas State’s rush defense, which ranks top 35 in a lot of stats, including 16th in rushing success rate.