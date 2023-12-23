Texas Bowl preview: Oklahoma State to face the SEC's best defense ... kinda

Dec. 22—Coach Mike Gundy overheard some Oklahoma State football staff members discussing the Texas Bowl matchup with Texas A&M, and he didn't like what they were saying.

"I heard somebody down the hallway say that this defense looks like Texas did, so I turned around and went the other way," Gundy said two days after the Big 12 Championship Game. "I didn't want to hear it."

He reiterated the Aggies' defensive prowess at his Wednesday press conference.

"The team we're playing is very, very, very talented and very physical," Gundy said. "The last two games, we've played the No. 1 ranked defense in the Big 12, and now we're playing the No. 1 ranked defense in the SEC."

True ... sort of.

Texas A&M leads Georgia by 0.2 yards per game as the SEC's best total defense. It's also No. 1 in first downs allowed, rushing defense, sacks and tackles for loss.

But those stats belong to A&M's logo.

They aren't indicative of a team with a new defensive play caller and an interim head coach, nor a team that lost defensive lineman Walter Nolen — the No. 1 player in the transfer portal — as well as five other defensive starters who appeared in a combined 154 games for the Aggies.

The A&M defense that will line up against OSU on Wednesday isn't No. 1 in the SEC.

And offensively, the Aggies are fundamentally different without former coach Jimbo Fisher (for all of his warts), former offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and former starting quarterback Max Johsnon.

"We haven't an idea on a lot of schemes, so we practiced hard against each other and we put a package together for Texas A&M that gives us a variety of ways we can go based on what we could potentially see in the game," Gundy said. "I saw they had a wideout just leave a day or two ago, and I don't know if he's playing in the bowl or not. We just have what's left on paper."

The Cowboys have the benefit of consistency where the Aggies do not.

Back to the quarterback rotation?

OSU's quarterback situation for 2024 is currently a big question mark.

Alan Bowman confirmed what people around the program had speculated since the summer. He will submit an NCAA medical hardship waiver to play his seventh season of college football, stemming from a broken collarbone that caused him to miss the final three games of his 2019 season at Texas Tech.

"It's up to the NCAA, the decision they make, and then we're going to make our decision," Bowman said. "We don't know how long it could take until that waiver gets back."

The odds are heavily in the favor of Bowman returning for his second season at OSU.

But there's no certainty that the Cowboys' Day One starter in 2024 isn't a new name. Garret Rangel and Zane Flores are still on the roster, for now, and Gunnar Gundy is in the transfer portal.

Mike Gundy would be well within his rights to give Rangel and Flores some snaps if he believes there's a shot Bowman's waiver gets denied.

He shut down the idea of treating the bowl game like an NFL preseason game, but he did play three quarterbacks in this year's regular season. It's on the board that he does it once more.

"They're all getting a lot of work. This has been a legitimate spring practice for us," Gundy said of all his players. "Our scripts are built the same way we do it in the spring, so they're all getting work. There's a lot of reps to go around."