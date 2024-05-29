Texas Bound: UW-Oshkosh softball heads to College World Series

(WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh softball left for Marshall, Texas on Tuesday afternoon to compete in the DIII College World Series for just the third time in program history.

The Titans will enter the College World Series after sweeping the Oshkosh Regional and winning two consecutive games while facing elimination to knock off the defending champs, Trine University, in the Super Regional.

UW-Oshkosh will enter the finals as the fourth-seed and will play fifth-seeded Virginia Wesleyan University at 1:30 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, May 30.

To watch the Titans leave campus and to hear from the team, click the video above.

