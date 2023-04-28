Texas’ Bijan Robinson drafted by Atlanta in Round 1 of 2023 NFL Draft

Texas running back Bijan Robinson, left, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

For the first time in eight years, a Texas Longhorn didn't have to wait long to learn their fate at the NFL draft.

Bijan Robinson − the man, the myth, the mustard mogul − was selected by Atlanta in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday. The award-winning running back was at Kansas City's Union Station to hear his name announced as the eighth overall selection.

Robinson is the 46th first-round pick in UT's history. No Texas football player, though, had been taken in first round since defensive lineman Malcom Brown in 2015. Texas last produced a first-round player on offense in 2006.

The Falcons' selection of the 5-11, 215-pound Robinson on Thursday was not a surprise. Robinson was rated by most as the top running back in the 2023 draft class. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, who himself was the second pick of the 2012 draft, tweeted this week that "Bijan Robinson is the best player in the Draft."

A five-star prospect from Arizona and the top-rated rusher in the 2020 recruiting cycle, Robinson lived up to the hype during his three years at Texas. His 3,410 career rushing yards rank behind just program icons Ricky Williams (6,279), Cedric Benson (5,540) and Earl Campbell (4,443) in the Texas record books. Robinson also scored 33 times over his three seasons.

Robinson's 1,580 rushing yards this past fall were the sixth-best total in the nation and only four players topped his 18 rushing touchdowns. In addition to his 258 carries, Robinson also turned 19 receptions into 314 yards and two scores. Those numbers helped him capture UT's fifth Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the college football's top running back.

Key play: Between a 3-yard gain against UTEP in 2020 and a short loss against Baylor this past November, Robinson recorded 539 carries in his collegiate career. He told reporters this season that his favorite carry was an 18-yard gain against West Virginia that featured a spin move, a stiff-arm and perhaps an out-of-bounds call that Robinson still disagreed with.

Bijan Robinson’s favorite run among his 539 carries at UT? An 18-yard gain featuring a spin and stiff-arm against WVU in 2020.



“I don't think I was out of bounds. I think that was a pretty cool play to set the tone of the career I've been having here.”pic.twitter.com/pj5JWH49kQ — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) December 7, 2022

They said it: "I can’t really describe Bijan Robinson. He’s just him. People reference ‘who’s him?’ He’s him. He’s one hell of a playmaker." - Texas center Jake Majors after Robinson rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns at Kansas on Nov. 19, 2022.

"I think Bijan's a great football player, I think he's a better human being. Does that mean he's a generational talent? Time will tell. But I do know this: He's a phenomenal football player, He's an even better human being and I was fortunate to coach him for a couple of years and I think I will always be connected to Bijan Robinson for the person that he is as much as it was the player that he is," - UT coach Steve Sarkisian on April 26, 2023 when asked if Robinson is a generational talent.

Notable number: 12. A few minutes after Robinson was drafted, Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was taken by Detroit with the 12th pick. Over the past decade, just 12 running backs have been selected in the first round. How did those running backs fare in their rookie seasons?

Longhorns-turned-Falcons: Robinson is the sixth Texas player drafted by Atlanta. Legendary Longhorns linebacker Tommy Nobis was Atlanta's first-ever draft pick in 1966. Tight end Deryl Comer (14th round, 1971), receiver Alfred Jackson (seventh round, 1978), offensive lineman Justin Blalock (second round, 2007) and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham (fifth round, 2021) have also been selected by the Falcons.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Bijan Robinson, Texas Longhorns star running back, drafted by Atlanta