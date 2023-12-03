Texas' Big 12 drought is over as Longhorns exit the league with a conference title: Bohls

ARLINGTON — Texas football's long wait is over.

As the waning seconds ticked off the clock at AT&T Stadium signaling the end of the Longhorns' Big 12 era, so too began a frenzied celebration of boundless emotions and unfiltered joy as they ended this era the same way they started it. With a league title. Its first in 14 loooong years. Even if it felt longer.

The University of Texas, still yearning for its first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff, made an emphatic pitch to the selection committee to be included in this year's Final Four with a 49-21 trouncing of No. 18 Oklahoma State to extend its winning streak to seven games.

And the Longhorns even got a blessing from Longhorns villain, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, who was booed resoundingly by the heavily UT crowd and drowned out on the postgame dais amid a sea of multicolored confetti.

More: Texas football earned its playoff shot in Big 12 Championship. Your move, CFP | Golden

The Longhorns celebrate after winning Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It was the Longhorns' final game as a Big 12 member; they will start play in the Southeastern Conference next year.

What the angry Texas fans didn’t hear was Yormark mentioning their team’s “dominant performance” and how it deserves being in the playoffs.

Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns’ third-year head coach, signed off that sentiment as well.

“Without question, this season has been an amazing success,” Sarkisian said. “But we’re not done. We went into this season to be champions, and we are. These players are wearing hats that say Champions on the front.”

Texas is CFP-worthy. Period.

If this isn’t a team worthy of a spot in the playoffs, something’s wrong. But everything was right with a 12-1 Texas team that scored 106 points in its last two games against Texas Tech and OSU and resembled a team without a blemish.

Without some assistance, the 12-1 Longhorns will be relegated to a prestigious but less satisfying New Year’s Six bowl in either the Cotton or Fiesta against an opponent like Missouri, Oregon or Penn State.

But they want more. And deserve more.

The all-time record crowd of 84,523 for any conference title game at AT&T chanted, “S-E-C!, S-E-C!” in the closing minutes of this rout and sent Texas off to its new conference with a title in its old one. That was more a fiery than fond farewell.

UT head coach Steve Sarkisian raises the Big 12 championship trophy after the Longhorns' 49-21 win over Oklahoma State. It was the first conference title Sarkisian has ever won as a head coach after previous stints at Washington and USC.

More: The best and worst from Texas football's dominant Big 12 Championship win over Oklahoma State

And so the Longhorns ended their time in the Big 12 exactly as they started it. With championships in the first groundbreaking year in 1996 and now again in the final, curtain-closing year in 2023. Texas “Rolled Left” to beat Nebraska and just plain rolled against Oklahoma State.

Perfect bookends, if you will.

The time In between? Not so much. Just two other titles and four in all.

Oh, the burnt orange had its share of glory during this run, but a lot of gory as well.

UT linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr., foreground, celebrates with his teammates after Saturday's win. The Longhorns are holding onto hopes of making this year's four-team College Football Playoff field but won't find out for sure until Sunday morning.

A fitting end to 27 years in the Big 12

John Mackovic ushered in the Big 12 in grand style before getting fired a year later, and Sarkisian put behind him a dismal 13-12 record over his first two seasons and closed the book on that Big 12 epoch on a similar high. And in between Mack Brown survived a five-year losing streak to the Sooners and came the closest to mimicking Darrell Royal with one national title and a couple of near-misses before faltering in the end.

With a little luck and favorable reviews by the CFP selection committee, who must consider the Longhorns’ 10-point road win over Alabama, Texas could be in the running for the school’s fifth national championship but still needed help at press time from a hoped-for loss by an unbeaten team.

More: Texas fans boo Brett Yormark after Longhorns win Big 12 championship

“Since we lost that gut-wrenching game in early October (to OU), we’ve only trailed twice in the rest of our games,” Sarkisian said. “We do think we’re one of the (best) four.”

Quite frankly, Texas has been so impressive in its last two games that it’s looked almost unbeatable. The offense scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of Saturday’s game and six of its first nine. All told, the Longhorns put up points on 16 of their last 24 offensive series — 12 of them touchdowns — versus the Cowboys and Red Raiders.

Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, who was this year's Big 12 defensive player of the year, celebrates a defensive stop. He also caught an offensive touchdown in the first half.

Heck, even T’Vondre Sweat, Texas' gargantuan likely All-American defensive tackle, scored a touchdown, catching a 2-yard pass from MVP quarterback Quinn Ewers. And then he struck the Heisman pose. Why not? He’s that good.

“I’d love to get to New York,” Sweat deadpanned.

Chipped in Sarkisian, “It was a nice pose.”

Ewers might have a more legitimate case for the award, but maybe not until next year if he returns, as expected. He was spectacular, completing his first 12 passes and finishing with 452 yards — third best by any Longhorn quarterback — and four touchdowns.

“I thought Quinn was lights out today,” Sarkisian said.

This year, Texas has put its brand name back up in lights.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers holds the belt awarded to the Big 12 championship game's most outstanding player. He set a Big 12 title game passing record by passing for 452 yards. He also threw four touchdowns, which tied a Big 12 title game record.

More: Texas football's Quinn Ewers breaks passing record in Big 12 Championship Game

Texas' win ended a long, long drought for the Longhorns

Back in 1996 in the Trans World Dome in St. Louis, when the Big 12 had just opened for business, three-touchdown underdog Texas upended an iconic Nebraska team seeking its third consecutive national title in what was the inaugural Big 12 year.

Then on Saturday Texas crushed a quirky but very dangerous 9-3 Oklahoma State club that was picked to finish seventh in the league. How dominant was this performance? The Cowboys had the nation’s leading rusher, but Ollie Gordon II ran for just 34 yards and never longer than 9 yards on any carry.

In so doing, Sarkisian’s team put the finishing touches on a spectacular season that included a milestone road win over behemoth Alabama, a current seven-game win streak, a foothold in the Top 10 and but a single loss to 10-2 Oklahoma in the final 15 seconds.

But more significantly, Saturday’s clinching win ended the longest and most painful drought between conference championships in the program’s history.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yomark reacts to booing from Longhorns fans after the Longhorns' victory Saturday.

Texas can now claim 33 conference titles, including 27 in the long-defunct Southwest Conference, and this has to be one of the sweetest because the Longhorns are poised to embark in a new period.

Other than an historic, 11-year dry spell between 1930 and 1942 with an SWC crown, the Longhorns’ scarcity of titles over 13 years since their last one in 2009 had left their fan base starving for the national prominence they have so automatically embraced since the days of Royal.

Is Texas indeed back? Whoa there, take a breath

While the rest of the Big 12 is staying put, Texas is going places. Texas isn’t back yet. That takes time and staying power over a number of years to secure validation. Am I right, TCU? Its appearance in last year’s CFP seems so distant right now.

Longhorns wide receiver Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) celebrates a catch for a first down during Saturday's game.

And like the Big 12 championship in 2009 when, with one second remaining after Colt McCoy’s controversial incompletion to stop the clock, placekicker Hunter Lawrence split the uprights with a walk-off field goal to send Texas to a national championship spot opposite Alabama, so too did Saturday’s ultimate Big 12 game include title implications.

Texas, on the contrary, is seeking to get into the post-season on the strength of a lopsided win.

Heck, even Yormark, Texas’ Enemy No. 1, gushed about Texas.

“We thank them for getting us where we are today,” Yormark said of Texas and OU. “We thank them for being pillars in this conference creating a strong legacy and I wish them well. They made a decision, and it’s time for them to have another chapter in their journey.”

This last chapter is yet to be fully written, but the book on the Big 12? That’s been closed forever after a very happy ending.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks the sideline during the Big 12 Championship game.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas finishes its run in the Big 12 with exact way it began it