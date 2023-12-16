Texas is a betting favorite, but are the Horns smart to put your money on? | Bohls, Golden

This week began with Texas getting into the College Football Playoff field and undefeated Florida State not making it, probably because of Alabama. It continued with a midweek flop for the Texas men's basketball team at Marquette, and it's ending with us trying to put it all in perspective:

Does Vegas know something that we don't?

1. Were you surprised to see Texas open up as a 4½-point favorite over Washington?

Bohls: Not at all. The Longhorns are going to win the whole thing. Their strength in the defensive line should be able to contain the Huskies’ ground game and force them to throw more than they want. Washington didn’t see the real Texas team in San Antonio because the Horns were without Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and DeMarvion Overshown, and Xavier Worthy had a bone fracture in his hand.

Golden: Not at all. But this game will go down to the wire and will be filled with big plays. The Horns have shown themselves capable of pulling off close games, plus they have figured out how to close out opponents after getting big leads. This won’t be a blowout by any stretch, but Texas will have a great chance to cover the spread, though I think Washington would be the pick against the number.

The Longhorns, preparing to take the field at Iowa State, are 12-1 heading into the CFP semifinals Jan. 1 at the Sugar Bowl against Washington.

Are the Huskies true heavyweights?

2. Is Washington the toughest matchup for Texas among the other three CFP finalists?

Bohls: Nope. Alabama is. The Huskies, for sure, are a high mountain to climb since quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is the nation’s leading passer, their receiving corps is among the top three in college football (so is Texas’), they whipped the Longhorns in last year’s Alamo Bowl, and they have a terrific coach. But the Tide has won 11 straight, has revenge on their minds and are coached by the god of college football.

Golden: Absolutely. As I will explain in further detail Sunday, the Huskies have a prolific passing attack and will test a Texas secondary that has been burned deep several times. The good news is Texas will be at its healthiest when the Sugar Bowl rolls around and will be able to eke out a win in an absolute thriller.

Testing the mettle of the Florida State Seminoles

3. Would Florida State have beaten any of the four CFP teams on a neutral field?

Bohls: No. Not a one. It might — just might — be able to stay with Michigan because Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been inconsistent and rarely throws the ball downfield, and maybe could squeak out a 14-10 win. But Texas and Alabama would both blow out the Seminoles.

Golden: That defense was scary against Louisville, but I don’t see the Seminoles winning against any of the four. It goes without saying that Jordan Travis is a difference maker because he was the one guy the Noles couldn’t afford to lose. The games would be lower scoring, but I see the Noles going 0-4.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers earned MVP honors in the Big 12 championship game but now must figure out whether to jump into the NFL draft or return to the Longhorns in 2024.

Quinn Ewers has lots of reasons to stay but lots to go, too

4. In his NFL decision, should Quinn Ewers consider that his top four pass-catchers might all go pro?

Bohls: Yes. He should consider everything. Not having Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Jordan Whittington and Ja'Tavion Sanders — as expected — will affect his own play, but he will have back talented sophomores Johntay Cook II and DeAndre Moore.

Golden: Not really because it’s a personal decision that should be made because of readiness for the pros and not because of what he will have if he comes back. If anything, that offensive line anchored by left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. will be fine and Sark’s ability to secure talent in the portal should provide him enough weapons. With that said, if Quinn believes he’s physically and mentally ready — and projected to be picked in the first two rounds — he should go.

Star power: the fab five of the CFP field

5. Who are the five best players in this year's College Football Playoff?

Bohls: In order, they are explosive Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner, Texas’ mammoth defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, Washington receiver Rome Odunze, the Huskies' prolific Michael Penix Jr. and underrated Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. earned MVP honors in the Pac-12 championship game victory over Oregon and will draw Texas in a bowl game for the second straight year. Last year, he led the Huskies to a win in the Alamo Bowl. This year, it's the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Golden: Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, Michigan running back Blake Corum, Texas wideout/return man Xavier Worthy and Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner. There are big names left off this list, but it’s the final four. That happens.

Texas' secondary should be first among concerns

6. Who'll need to step up most on Jan. 1: Texas' defensive front or its secondary?

Bohls: Has to be the secondary, which has been hot and cold all year, especially with injuries to cornerback Ryan Watts and safety Jalen Catalon, who barely played. Texas ranks 96th in pass defense.

Golden: The secondary, no question. We know what we will get from T’Vondre Sweat and Co. up front. They will get after Penix, but we’ll see if this secondary can stay with Washington wideouts Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk on the plays in which the protection holds up.

Making room for one more in Saturday's Heisman ceremony

7. If a fifth Heisman finalist would have been invited to Saturday's ceremony, who should it have been?

Bohls: I would have sent a plane ticket to injured quarterback Jordan Travis, who might be the most indispensable player in the game since his absence cost unbeaten Florida State a CFP berth.

Golden: LSU’s Malik Nabers is the most electrifying receiver in the game. He probably didn’t make the cut because quarterback Jayden Daniels took up most of the LSU votes. While there is history of teammates making it to New York — Oklahoma’s Adrian Peterson and Jason White joined USC’s Reggie Bush and eventual winner Matt Leinart in NYC in 2004 — it’s a shame Nabers didn’t get in. He’s every bit as good as the other four.

Give me Liberty or give me 'Zona

8. What's your most intriguing bowl matchup outside of the CFP?

Bohls: Arizona became my adopted team since midseason because freshman quarterback Noah Fifita exploded and will be an early Heisman contender next year under Jedd Fisch. The Wildcats will topple resurgent Oklahoma.

Golden: The Fiesta Bowl between 13-0 Liberty and 11-2 Oregon will be a must watch. We’ll finally find out if the Flames are ready for a step up in competition after playing a schedule devoid of Power Five opponents. The Ducks will be heavily favored with the news that quarterback Bo Nix, their Heisman finalist, will play when he could have opted to skip the game and prepare for the NFL draft.

When will Dylan Disu return to the Texas lineup from his injury? The hope all along has been to get him back in time for the Big 12 schedule at the turn of the new year.

Our early thoughts on Texas basketball

9. One month in, what have you learned about Texas men's and women's basketball?

Bohls: The Longhorn women are killing it. They handled UConn at home 80-68, and once DeYona Gaston gets her legs under her, Texas will be a handful. This should be Vic Schaefer’s best UT team by February. Rodney Terry’s guys didn’t show up in a noncompetitive loss to Marquette and Shaka Smart. Tyrese Hunter has to stay out of foul trouble because Max Abmas, who is everything he was billed to be, is mostly a scorer. It’s a hoops team that desperately needs the versatile Dylan Disu back if he can get healthy.

Golden: The men miss Dylan Disu. They scored 32 points in the paint in the 86-65 blowout loss at Marquette, and they could really use a proven scorer to ease the pressure on the guards. The women are talented enough to make the Final Four. Rori Harmon is one of a dying breed: the pure point guard. She doesn’t make a lot of 3s, but she’s otherwise the most complete playmaker on both ends in the country. I’ll be interested to watch the maturation of freshman guard Madison Booker. She’s a star in the making.

Pay to play? Sorry, Charlie, not a good look

10. Thoughts on the NCAA's Charlie Baker's proposal of schools paying players?

Bohls: Totally unrealistic. Listen, college football is pro football lite already. But to have schools shell out thousands to players might reduce the 133 FBS programs by half.

Golden: Is he serious? You’re too late to the party, Chuck. Paying athletes $30,000 each would be good for those in nonrevenue sports, but if there is no maximum salary required, the bigger schools will have an even bigger advantage in the marketplace. Plus, if the NCAA is looking to put a halt to the millions the most popular athletes are pulling in away from the schools, there will be immense blowback. This won’t work.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football team opened as a 4½-point betting favorite for a reason