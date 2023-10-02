Is Texas the best team in the country? Better to ask Steve Sarkisian that in three months

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian's weekly press conference has come and gone, this one meaning more than most of the others because it's Texas-Oklahoma week. Here are our takeaways:

Watch out, Texas: it's OU

Simply put, this is Texas' biggest challenge remaining on its quest to run the table and get that College Football Playoff bid. The Horns answered the early Alabama challenge in Tuscaloosa, and they won their top-25 matchup with Kansas, though the Jayhawks were playing with their backup quarterback. So Texas takes its shiny No. 3 ranking and undefeated season into the Cotton Bowl.

Thing is, Oklahoma is 5-0 as well, and is 2-0 in the Big 12 too. And with this matchup, it just usually doesn't matter if one team is ranked and one isn't, or if one of these team's seasons has started slowly, or even if a key player is missing. This week the Horns will get an OU team that's surging and with an experienced quarterback in Dillon Gabriel.

After this game, Texas' remaining games, in order expected toughness and trickiness: Kansas State, at TCU, Texas Tech, BYU, at Houston and at Iowa State. Sarisian preached about the power of patience this week.

"Obviously the Alabama week (was similar to this week) with the potential distractions that come with a week like this," he said. "We have a saying: starve your distraction, feed your focus. You take it one day at a time. The team we have, that's our formula for success. How do I gauge that? Are they present today? Are they dialed in today? We'll take care of tomorrow tomorrow. We were able to do that in preparation for the Alabama game. With all the stuff going around this game, we need to be really present with what we're doing."

This will be only the 13th time the Longhorns and Sooners will both be undefeated for this game. OU leads those matchups 7-4-1.

Just how good is this team?

Texas is No. 3 in the country, received 10 first-place votes in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll and is breathing down No. 2 Michigan's necks in terms of poll votes. American-Statesman columnist Cedric Golden asked Sarkisian whether he thinks he's coaching the No. 1 team in the country and how it feels to even be asked that just two years removed from 5-7.

Sark didn't bite.

"That's for you guys to answer," he answered. "I'm not in the coaches poll and I don't have a vote. Obviously it's flattering to some degree that the product we're putting on the field is one that people appreciate, and I think our guys have earned that respect of some. But there's a lot of football left this year and we haven't even hit the halfway point. ... I hate to say it really doesn't matter where we are today. Where are we at the end of the season? The opinions of others doesn't matter. What we do does."

One of those AP voters, Statesman columnist Kirk Bohls, moved the Longhorns into his No. 1 spot on this week's AP ballot.

Updates on Ja'Tavion Sanders and Ryan Watts: wait and see

Sarkisian was asked early about the status this week for tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and cornerback Ryan Watts, both of whom were injured in the first half against Kansas and spent the rest of the day in street clothes, watching from the sideline. Sanders' issue is with his ankle; Gunnar Helm would take over tight end duties if Sanders can't play Saturday. The Horns have depth at corner.

Sarkisian labeled both players as day-to-day and said he'd have better updates when he next meets with the media on Thursday.

No change expected in the kicking game

Bert Auburn is 9-of-14 so far on field goal tries this season, a 64.3% make rate. He missed a chip-shot kick against Baylor and missed two more longer-range tries against Kansas. But Sarkisian said Auburn's still his guy and no changes will be made. (The Horns also have Will Stone, who handles kickoff duties.)

Sark tried to explain away the recent misses, saying the Baylor miss was a high snap and that the Kansas misses came from 47 and 50 yards. So it's back to practice and back to restoring confidence. "He's too good," Sarkisian said. "He's been doing it two years for us now."

Texcetera: odds and ends

Don't forget: this was Ewers' first game back last year after his shoulder injury against Alabama. He had missed three starts. He passed for 289 yards, 4 TDs and 1 pick against the Sooners. This year he's 97-of-147 for 1,358 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. His streak of consecutive passes without a pick came to an end just before halftime against Kansas; the streak of 245 passes is second-best all-time behind for a Longhorn. ... Other Longhorns who stood out against OU last year: RB Bijan Robinson (130 yards, 2 TDs), Sanders (5-71-2), DB Jahdae Barron had a pick and DT T'Vondre Sweat had a couple of tackles for losses. ...

Saturday's game kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Cotton Bowl. The Longhorns are favored by 6 points. It's an ABC game and also will be the second Longhorns game this season to host ESPN's College GameDay. This is the first Texas-OU matchup where both teams are undefeated since 2011. The Sooners won that one, 55-17.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football carries No. 3 ranking into annual Oklahoma showdown