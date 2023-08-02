Texas' Bert Auburn, Ryan Sanborn named to Lou Groza, Ray Guy Award watch lists

Texas Longhorns place kicker Bert Auburn (45) kicks a field goal during the Texas Longhorns game against Baylor on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

The Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced on Wednesday that Texas junior kicker Bert Auburn was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list for the first time. The award honors the best kicker in college football.

Auburn had 118 points in 2022, the eighth-most in a season for a Longhorn and the second-highest single-season total for a kicker in Texas history. He converted 21-of-26 field goal attempts (80.8%) and all 55 extra points as he finished second in the Big 12 in points scored.

His best game in 2022 came vs. Alabama when he converted 4-of-5 field goals including a 49-yarder that gave UT the lead with 1:29 remaining.

Auburn was not the only Longhorn special teamer to earn recognition. Texas senior punter Ryan Sanborn was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list, the August Sports Council announced on Wednesday. This is the third straight year that Sanborn has been named to the preseason watch list.

A graduate transfer from Stanford, Sanford has punted 192 times for 7,980 yards (41.6 yards per punt) with a long 68 yards, 37 of 50-plus yards, and 64 downed inside the 20 in four seasons with the Cardinal. In 2022, he punted 57 times for 2,376 yards (41.7 yards per punt) with nine of 50-plus yards and 18 downed inside the 20.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas' Bert Auburn, Ryan Sanborn named to preseason award watch lists