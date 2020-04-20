Texas becomes latest track to stake a claim for NASCAR's return

As some states begin to consider lifting or amending stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has become a near bidding-war on which will be the first to host NASCAR events when real racing resumes.

On Monday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a message on his Twitter account saying he had spoken with NASCAR officials and hoped to announce a return to racing at Texas Motor Speedway without fans “very soon.”

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 20, 2020

The PGA Tour has already announced it hopes to return to action in early June.

TMS president Eddie Gossage said an event with no fans was “not perfect” but “is a novel answer for the return of the sport for now.”

“Our sport is unique because the competitors are inside the race cars with no body-to-body contact like most other sports. That is a distinct advantage over other sports and why you will likely see auto racing as the first live sport returning to action,” Gossage said.

Regardless of where NASCAR resumes its 2020 schedule, it is clear there will have to be a change in North Carolina’s pandemic policy first.

A vast majority of NASCAR teams are based in the Charlotte, N.C., area and they are currently all closed because they are not considered “essential businesses.”

the size of gatherings to 10 people.