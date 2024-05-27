Texas beats Texas A&M 6-5 to win game 3 of the NCAA softball Super Regional
The Texas Longhorns beat Texas A&M 6-5 to win game 3 of the NCAA softball Super Regional and advance to the NCAA College Softball World Series.
The Texas Longhorns beat Texas A&M 6-5 to win game 3 of the NCAA softball Super Regional and advance to the NCAA College Softball World Series.
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Derek Lively was woozy after the back of his head collided with Karl-Anthony Towns' knee.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk college athletics revenue sharing, Brian Kelly complaining about not wanting to pay players, which teams are struggling to recruit, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and a psychedelic commencement speaker.
Acuña fell to the turf while running on the base paths.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the 49ers' 2024 draft.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
The Chiefs open up as a small favorite over the Ravens in the opener.
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
Kansas City was the No. 2 favorite behind San Francisco ahead of the draft.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" lived up to the hype with a thrilling finish after a lengthy weather delay.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
Kelly said LSU hasn't "fared very well" in its attempts to add transfer defensive linemen.
They will wear these up to two times during the 2024 NFL season.
Kim Van Gundy's obituary only said she died 'unexpectedly.'
Weather stoppages in Charlotte and Indianapolis spoiled Kyle Larson's ambitious Sunday plans.
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice reported for the team's organized team activities amid his involvement in a multi-car crash and alleged nightclub assault during the offseason.
Dončić has been dealing with an ailing knee throughout most of the playoffs.