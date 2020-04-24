Texas beat out the like of Memphis, Auburn and the G League to land a commitment from Greg Brown, a top ten recruit and the last elite freshman left available.

Brown is a 6-foot-9 forward that is known for his quick-twitch athleticism and his ability in the open floor. He has the potential to be an elite rim runner and switchable defensive piece, and he should fit quite nicely alongside a backcourt that includes Matt Coleman, Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey.

Brown is the first and only commitment for Texas in the Class of 2020 because the Longhorns return everyone off of last season’s roster.

Quite literally everyone.

Now, there is some good and some bad here. Texas finished the regular season at 19-12 and was likely looking at needing to win a Big 12 tournament game against Texas Tech to even get into the NCAA tournament. But on the other hand, the Longhorns won five of their last six regular season games and really played their best basketball down the stretch.

With Brown joining the mix, this is going to be a top 25 team entering the season.

Texas beats out G League for top ten prospect Greg Brown originally appeared on NBCSports.com