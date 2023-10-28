Texas beats BYU in Maalik Murphy's first start to move into first-place tie in Big 12

On Saturday afternoon, Texas found some space for itself atop the Big 12 standings.

Led by a solid defensive effort, Texas earned a 35-6 win over BYU at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Thanks to that victory and Oklahoma's 38-33 loss to Kansas in Lawrence, Texas pulled into a first-place tie with several of its conference rivals.

Texas is now 7-1 with a 4-1 mark in conference play.

After BYU won the coin toss and deferred on Saturday, all eyes were on first-time starting quarterback Maalik Murphy and the Texas offense. The story of the first quarter, however, was how well Texas played on defense and special teams.

With 12:08 left in the first quarter, Xavier Worthy raced 74 yards to record UT's first touchdown off a punt return since 2018. The Texas defense held BYU to 12 yards over its four first-quarter drives, and an interception by Terrance Brooks set UT up with a short field that the Longhorns eventually turned into a 4-yard touchdown run by Jonathon Brooks.

Texas exited the opening quarter with a 14-point edge, and it extended that lead to 21-3 by halftime. A 30-yard toss to Adonai Mitchell with 58 seconds left in the second quarter gave Murphy the first touchdown pass of his collegiate career. Murphy, who was starting in place of an injured Quinn Ewers, later threw another touchdown pass to Mitchell in the fourth quarter.

BYU (5-3, 2-3) was unable to get any closer than 15 points in the second half. The Cougars, who entered the game averaging a Big 12-low 301.9 yards per game, were limited to 292 yards and two short field goals by a Texas defense that was led by linebacker Jaylan Ford's 11 tackles. Both Terrance Brooks and Michael Taaffe picked off a pass from BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis, and Justice Finkley forced a fumble that UT recovered.

BYU Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis goes airborne against Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Vernon Broughton, left, and Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron in the second quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday October 28, 2023.

Texas was paced offensively by Brooks, who rushed for 98 yards and turned four receptions into 40 yards. Murphy threw for 170 yards in his first start, and the redshirt freshman was responsible for two turnovers.

Texas improved to 4-0 at home this season with Saturday's win. The Longhorns will return to Royal-Memorial Stadium next week for a game against Kansas State (6-2, 4-1). The Big 12 has not yet announced when that game will start.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football beats BYU with defense, new starting QB Maalik Murphy